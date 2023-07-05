Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationInduced Mutations
Problem 17a
Describe how the Ames test screens for potential environmental mutagens. Why is it thought that a compound that tests positively in the Ames test may also be carcinogenic?

