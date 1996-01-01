Problem 1a
How do we know that chromosomes exist in homologous pairs?
Problem 1b
How do we know that DNA replication occurs during interphase, not early in mitosis?
Problem 1c
How do we know that mitotic chromosomes are derived from chromatin?
- Write a short essay that contrasts mitosis and meiosis, including their respective roles in organisms, the mechanisms by which they achieve their respective outcomes, and the consequences should either process fail to be executed with absolute fidelity.
Problem 2
- What role do the following cellular components play in the storage, expression, or transmission of genetic information: (a) chromatin, (b) nucleolus, (c) ribosome, (d) mitochondrion, (e) centriole, (f) centromere?
Problem 3
- Discuss the concepts of homologous chromosomes, diploidy, and haploidy. What characteristics do two homologous chromosomes share?
Problem 4
- If two chromosomes of a species are the same length and have similar centromere placements and yet are not homologous, what is different about them?
Problem 5
- Describe the events that characterize each stage of mitosis.
Problem 6
- How are chromosomes named on the basis of their centromere placement?
Problem 7
- Contrast telophase in plant and animal mitosis.
Problem 8
- Describe the phases of the cell cycle and the events that characterize each phase.
Problem 9
Problem 10
Define and discuss these terms:
(a) synapsis
(b) bivalents
(c) chiasmata
(d) crossing over
(e) chromomeres
(f) sister chromatids
(g) tetrads
(h) dyad
(i) monads
- Contrast the genetic content and the origin of sister versus nonsister chromatids during their earliest appearance in prophase I of meiosis. How might the genetic content of these change by the time tetrads have aligned at the equatorial plate during metaphase I?
Problem 11
- Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?
Problem 12
Problem 13
Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?
- Explain why meiosis leads to significant genetic variation while mitosis does not.
Problem 14
- A diploid cell contains three pairs of homologous chromosomes designated C1 and C2, M1 and M2, and S1 and S2. No crossing over occurs. What combinations of chromosomes are possible in (a) daughter cells following mitosis, (b) cells undergoing the first meiotic metaphase, (c) haploid cells following both divisions of meiosis?
Problem 15
- Considering Problem 15, predict the number of different haploid cells that could be produced by meiosis if a fourth chromosome pair (W1 and W2) were added.
Problem 16
Problem 17
During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in
(a) the mature ovum and
(b) the second polar body?
(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?
Problem 18
What is the probability that, in an organism with a haploid number of 10, a sperm will be formed that contains all 10 chromosomes whose centromeres were derived from maternal homologs?
Problem 19
The nuclear DNA content of a single sperm cell in Drosophila melanogaster is approximately 0.18 picogram. What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a primary spermatocyte in Drosophila? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell (non-sex cell) in the G1 phase? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell at metaphase?
- Contrast the chromatin fiber with the mitotic chromosome. How are the two structures related?
Problem 21
- Describe the 'folded-fiber' model of the mitotic chromosome.
Problem 22
- You are given a metaphase chromosome preparation (a slide) from an unknown organism that contains 12 chromosomes. Two that are clearly smaller than the rest appear identical in length and centromere placement. Describe all that you can about these chromosomes.
Problem 23
Problem 24
If one follows 50 primary oocytes in an animal through their various stages of oogenesis, how many secondary oocytes would be formed? How many first polar bodies would be formed? How many ootids would be formed? If one follows 50 primary spermatocytes in an animal through their various stages of spermatogenesis, how many secondary spermatocytes would be formed? How many spermatids would be formed?
Problem 25
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
In mitosis, what chromatid combination(s) will be present during metaphase? What combination(s) will be present at each pole at the completion of anaphase?
Problem 26
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
During meiosis I, assuming no crossing over, what chromatid combination(s) will be present at the completion of prophase I? Draw all possible alignments of chromatids as migration begins during early anaphase.
Problem 27
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
Are there any possible combinations present during prophase of meiosis II other than those that you drew in Problem 26? If so, draw them.
Problem 28
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
Draw all possible combinations of chromatids during the early phases of anaphase in meiosis II.
Problem 29
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
Assume that during meiosis I none of the C chromosomes disjoin at metaphase, but they separate into dyads (instead of monads) during meiosis II. How would this change the alignments that you constructed during the anaphase stages in meiosis I and II? Draw them.
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
