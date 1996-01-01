Problem 1a
How was it established experimentally that the frequency of recombination (crossing over) between two genes is related to the distance between them along the chromosome?
Problem 1b
How do we know that specific genes are linked on a single chromosome, in contrast to being located on separate chromosomes?
Problem 1c
How do we know that crossing over results from a physical exchange between chromatids?
Problem 1d
How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?
Problem 1e
When designed matings cannot be conducted in an organism (for example, in humans), how do we learn that genes are linked, and how do we map them?
- Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.
Problem 2
- Describe the cytological observation that suggests that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase.
Problem 3
- Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?
Problem 4
- Explain why a 50 percent recovery of single-crossover products is the upper limit, even when crossing over always occurs between two linked genes?
Problem 5
- Why are double-crossover events expected less frequently than single-crossover events?
Problem 6
- What is the proposed basis for positive interference?
Problem 7
- What two essential criteria must be met in order to execute a successful mapping cross?
Problem 8
Problem 9
The genes dumpy (dp), clot (cl), and apterous (ap) are linked on chromosome II of Drosophila. In a series of two-point mapping crosses, the following genetic distances were determined. What is the sequence of the three genes?
dp–ap: 42
dp–cl: 3
ap–cl: 39
Problem 10
Colored aleurone in the kernels of corn is due to the dominant allele R. The recessive allele r, when homozygous, produces colorless aleurone. The plant color (not the kernel color) is controlled by another gene with two alleles, Y and y. The dominant Y allele results in green color, whereas the homozygous presence of the recessive y allele causes the plant to appear yellow. In a testcross between a plant of unknown genotype and phenotype and a plant that is homozygous recessive for both traits, the following progeny were obtained:
colored, green: 88
colored, yellow: 12
colorless, green: 8
colorless, yellow: 92
Explain how these results were obtained by determining the exact genotype and phenotype of the unknown plant, including the precise arrangement of the alleles on the homologs.
Problem 11
In the cross shown here, involving two linked genes, ebony (e) and claret (ca), in Drosophila, where crossing over does not occur in males, offspring were produced in a 2 + : 1 ca : 1 e phenotypic ratio:
These genes are 30 units apart on chromosome III. What did crossing over in the female contribute to these phenotypes?
Problem 12a
In a series of two-point mapping crosses involving five genes located on chromosome II in Drosophila, the following recombinant (single-crossover) frequencies were observed:
Given that the adp gene is near the end of chromosome II (locus 83), construct a map of these genes.
Problem 12b
In a series of two-point mapping crosses involving five genes located on chromosome II in Drosophila, the following recombinant (single-crossover) frequencies were observed:
In another set of experiments, a sixth gene, d, was tested against b and pr:
Predict the results of two-point mapping between d and c, d and vg, and d and adp.
Problem 13
Two different female Drosophila were isolated, each heterozygous for the autosomally linked genes b (black body), d (dachs tarsus), and c (curved wings). These genes are in the order d–b–c, with b being closer to d than to c. Shown here is the genotypic arrangement for each female along with the various gametes formed by both:
Identify which categories are noncrossovers (NCOs), single crossovers (SCOs), and double crossovers (DCOs) in each case. Then, indicate the relative frequency in which each will be produced.
Problem 14a
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F1, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F2 generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
No determination of sex was made in the data.
Using proper nomenclature, determine the genotypes of the P1 and F1 parents.
Problem 14b
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F1, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F2 generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
No determination of sex was made in the data.
Determine the sequence of the three genes and the map distances between them.
Problem 14c
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F1, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F2 generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
No determination of sex was made in the data.
Are there more or fewer double crossovers than expected?
Problem 14d
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females, all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F₁, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F₂ generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
No determination of sex was made in the data. Calculate the coefficient of coincidence. Does it represent positive or negative interference?
Problem 15a
Another cross in Drosophila involved the recessive, X-linked genes yellow (y), white (w), and cut (ct). A yellow-bodied, white-eyed female with normal wings was crossed to a male whose eyes and body were normal but whose wings were cut. The F₁ females were wild type for all three traits, while the F1 males expressed the yellow-body and white-eye traits. The cross was carried to an F2 progeny, and only male offspring were tallied. On the basis of the data shown here, a genetic map was constructed.
Diagram the genotypes of the F1 parents.
Problem 15b
Another cross in Drosophila involved the recessive, X-linked genes yellow (y), white (w), and cut (ct). A yellow-bodied, white-eyed female with normal wings was crossed to a male whose eyes and body were normal but whose wings were cut. The F1 females were wild type for all three traits, while the F1 males expressed the yellow-body and white-eye traits. The cross was carried to an F2 progeny, and only male offspring were tallied. On the basis of the data shown here, a genetic map was constructed.
Construct a map, assuming that white is at locus 1.5 on the X chromosome.
Problem 15c
Another cross in Drosophila involved the recessive, X-linked genes yellow (y), white (w), and cut (ct). A yellow-bodied, white-eyed female with normal wings was crossed to a male whose eyes and body were normal but whose wings were cut. The F₁ females were wild type for all three traits, while the F₁ males expressed the yellow-body and white-eye traits. The cross was carried to an F₂ progeny, and only male offspring were tallied. On the basis of the data shown here, a genetic map was constructed.
Were any double-crossover offspring expected?
Problem 15d
Another cross in Drosophila involved the recessive, X-linked genes yellow (y), white (w), and cut (ct). A yellow-bodied, white-eyed female with normal wings was crossed to a male whose eyes and body were normal but whose wings were cut. The F1 females were wild type for all three traits, while the F1 males expressed the yellow-body and white-eye traits. The cross was carried to an F2 progeny, and only male offspring were tallied. On the basis of the data shown here, a genetic map was constructed.
Could the F2 female offspring be used to construct the map? Why or why not?
Problem 16a
In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F₁ progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table.
Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes of the parents and offspring of both crosses.
Problem 16b
In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F1 progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table,
What is the sequence and interlocus distance between these three genes?
Problem 17
Drosophila females homozygous for the third chromosomal genes pink and ebony (the same genes from Problem 16) were crossed with males homozygous for the second chromosomal gene dumpy. Because these genes are recessive, all offspring were wild type (normal). F1 females were testcrossed to triply recessive males. If we assume that the two linked genes, pink and ebony, are 20 mu apart, predict the results of this cross. If the reciprocal cross were made (F1 males—where no crossing over occurs—with triply recessive females), how would the results vary, if at all?
Problem 18
In Drosophila, two mutations, Stubble (Sb) and curled (cu), are linked on chromosome III. Stubble is a dominant gene that is lethal in a homozygous state, and curled is a recessive gene. If a female of the genotype
is to be mated to detect recombinants among her offspring, what male genotype would you choose as a mate?
