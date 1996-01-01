Problem 1a
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that DNA replicates semiconservatively in both bacteria and eukaryotes?
Problem 1b
How was it demonstrated that DNA synthesis occurs under the direction of DNA polymerase III and not polymerase I?
Problem 1c
How do we know that in vivo DNA synthesis occurs in the 5' to 3' direction?
Problem 1d
How do we know that DNA synthesis is discontinuous on one of the two template strands?
Problem 1e
What observations reveal that a 'telomere problem' exists during eukaryotic DNA replication, and how did we learn of the solution to this problem?
Problem 2
Write a short essay that distinguishes between the terms replication and synthesis, as applied to DNA. Which of the two is most closely allied with the field of biochemistry?
Problem 3
Compare conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive modes of DNA replication.
Problem 4
Describe the role of ¹⁵N in the Meselson–Stahl experiment.
Problem 5
Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were
(a) conservative and
(b) dispersive.
Problem 6
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
Problem 7
In Kornberg's initial experiments, it was rumored that he grew E. coli in Anheuser-Busch beer vats. (Kornberg was working at Washington University in St. Louis.) Why do you think this might have been helpful to the experiment?
Problem 8
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Problem 9
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?
Problem 10
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?
Problem 11
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
Problem 12
Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.
Problem 13
List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.
Problem 14
Distinguish between
(a) unidirectional and bidirectional synthesis, and
(b) continuous and discontinuous synthesis of DNA.
Problem 15
List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?
Problem 16
Define and indicate the significance of
(a) Okazaki fragments,
(b) DNA ligase, and
(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.
Problem 17
Outline the current model for DNA synthesis.
Problem 18
Why is DNA synthesis expected to be more complex in eukaryotes than in bacteria? How is DNA synthesis similar in the two types of organisms?
Problem 19
Suppose that E. coli synthesizes DNA at a rate of 100,000 nucleotides per minute and takes 40 minutes to replicate its chromosome.
(a) How many base pairs are present in the entire E. coli chromosome?
(b) What is the physical length of the chromosome in its helical configuration—that is, what is the circumference of the chromosome if it were opened into a circle?
Problem 20a
Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.
Newly synthesized DNA contains many mismatched base pairs.
Problem 20b
Okazaki fragments accumulate, and DNA synthesis is never completed.
Problem 20c
No initiation occurs.
Problem 20d
Synthesis is very slow.
Problem 20e
Supercoiled strands remain after replication, which is never completed.
Problem 21
While many commonly used antibiotics interfere with protein synthesis or cell wall formation, clorobiocin, one of several antibiotics in the aminocoumarin class, inhibits the activity of bacterial DNA gyrase. Similar drugs have been tested as treatments for human cancer. How might such drugs be effective against bacteria as well as cancer?
Problem 22
Describe the 'end-replication problem' in eukaryotes. How is it resolved?
