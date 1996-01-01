Problem 1b

In the discussion, we have focused on sex differentiation, sex chromosomes, and genetic mechanisms involved in sex determination. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations, you should answer the following fundamental questions?

How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?