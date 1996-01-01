Problem 1a
How do we know whether or not a heteromorphic chromosome such as the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the determination of sex?
Problem 1b
In the discussion, we have focused on sex differentiation, sex chromosomes, and genetic mechanisms involved in sex determination. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations, you should answer the following fundamental questions?
How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?
Problem 1c
How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?
Problem 1d
How do we know that X chromosomal inactivation of either the paternal or maternal homolog is a random event during early development in mammalian females?
- Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.
Problem 2
- Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
Problem 3
- Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.
Problem 4
Problem 5
Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.
- How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?
Problem 6
- The phenotype of an early-stage human embryo is considered sexually indifferent. Explain why this is so even though the embryo's genotypic sex is already fixed.
Problem 7
Problem 8
What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?
Problem 9
Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.
Problem 10a
An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.
Problem 10b
An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the male is the heterogametic sex.
Problem 11
When cows have twin calves of unlike sex (fraternal twins), the female twin is usually sterile and has masculinized reproductive organs. This calf is referred to as a freemartin. In cows, twins may share a common placenta and thus fetal circulation. Predict why a freemartin develops.
Problem 12
An attached-X female fly, XXY, expresses the recessive X-linked white-eye mutation. It is crossed to a male fly that expresses the X-linked recessive miniature-wing mutation. Determine the outcome of this cross in terms of sex, eye color, and wing size of the offspring.
Problem 13
Assume that on rare occasions the attached X chromosomes in female gametes become unattached. Based on the parental phenotypes in Problem 12, what outcomes in the F₁ generation would indicate that this has occurred during female meiosis?
- It has been suggested that any male-determining genes contained on the Y chromosome in humans cannot be located in the limited region that synapses with the X chromosome during meiosis. What might be the outcome if such genes were located in this region?
Problem 14
Problem 15
What is a Barr body, and where is it found in a cell?
Problem 16
Indicate the expected number of Barr bodies in interphase cells of individuals with Klinefelter syndrome, Turner syndrome, and karyotypes 47, XYY, 47, XXX, and 48, XXXX.
Problem 17
Define the Lyon hypothesis.
Problem 18
Can the Lyon hypothesis be tested in a human female who is homozygous for one allele of the X-linked G6PD gene? Why, or why not?
- Predict the potential effect of the Lyon hypothesis on the retina of a human female heterozygous for the X-linked red-green color blindness trait.
Problem 19
- Cat breeders are aware that kittens expressing the X-linked calico coat pattern and tortoiseshell pattern are almost invariably females. Why are they certain of this?
Problem 20
Problem 21
In mice, the Sry gene is located on the Y chromosome very close to one of the pseudoautosomal regions that pairs with the X chromosome during male meiosis. Given this information, propose a model to explain the generation of unusual males who have two X chromosomes (with an Sry-containing piece of the Y chromosome attached to one X chromosome).
Problem 22
The genes encoding the red- and green-color-detecting proteins of the human eye are located next to one another on the X chromosome and probably evolved from a common ancestral pigment gene. The two proteins demonstrate 76 percent homology in their amino acid sequences. A normal-visioned woman (with both genes present on each of her two X chromosomes) has a red-color-blind son who was shown to have one copy of the green-detecting gene and no copies of the red-detecting gene. Devise an explanation for these observations at the chromosomal level (involving meiosis).
- What is the role of the enzyme aromatase in sexual differentiation in reptiles?
Problem 23
Problem 24
In the wasp Bracon hebetor, a form of parthenogenesis (the development of unfertilized eggs into progeny) resulting in haploid organisms is not uncommon. All haploids are males. When offspring arise from fertilization, females almost invariably result. P. W. Whiting has shown that an X-linked gene with nine multiple alleles (Xₐ, Xb, etc.) controls sex determination. Any homozygous or hemizygous condition results in males, and any heterozygous condition results in females. If an Xₐ/Xb female mates with an Xₐ male and lays 50 percent fertilized and 50 percent unfertilized eggs, what proportion of male and female offspring will result?
Problem 25
The Amami spiny rat (Tokudaia osimensis) lacks a Y chromosome, yet scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan have reported that key sex-determining genes continue to be expressed in this species. Provide possible explanations for why male differentiation can still occur in this mammalian species despite the absence of a Y chromosome.
Problem 26
In mice, the X-linked dominant mutation Testicular feminization (Tfm) eliminates the normal response to the testicular hormone testosterone during sexual differentiation. An XY mouse bearing the Tfm allele on the X chromosome develops testes, but no further male differentiation occurs—the external genitalia of such an animal are female. From this information, what might you conclude about the role of the Tfm gene product and the X and Y chromosomes in sex determination and sexual differentiation in mammals? Can you devise an experiment, assuming you can 'genetically engineer' the chromosomes of mice, to test and confirm your explanation?
