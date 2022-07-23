Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 20

Speculate on how improved living conditions and medical care in the developed nations might affect human mutation rates, both neutral and deleterious.

1
span>Step 1: Understand the concept of mutation rates. Mutation rates refer to the frequency at which changes in the genetic material occur. These can be neutral, having no effect on fitness, or deleterious, negatively affecting an organism's survival or reproduction.
span>Step 2: Consider the impact of improved living conditions. Improved living conditions, such as better nutrition and reduced exposure to environmental mutagens, might reduce the occurrence of mutations by minimizing stress and damage to DNA.
span>Step 3: Evaluate the role of medical care. Advanced medical care can lead to the survival of individuals with deleterious mutations, potentially allowing these mutations to persist in the population. However, it can also reduce the impact of these mutations on overall fitness.
span>Step 4: Analyze the effect on neutral mutations. Neutral mutations are less likely to be affected by improved living conditions and medical care, as they do not impact an individual's fitness directly. Their rate might remain relatively constant.
span>Step 5: Consider the long-term evolutionary implications. Over time, the accumulation of neutral mutations and the persistence of some deleterious mutations due to medical interventions could influence genetic diversity and evolution in human populations.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutation Rates

Mutation rates refer to the frequency at which changes occur in the DNA sequence of an organism. These changes can be spontaneous or induced by environmental factors. Understanding mutation rates is crucial for assessing how genetic diversity and evolution are influenced by external conditions, such as improved living standards and healthcare.
Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process by which certain traits become more or less common in a population due to their impact on survival and reproduction. In developed nations with better living conditions, deleterious mutations may have less impact on survival, potentially allowing them to persist in the gene pool, while neutral mutations may also accumulate without significant consequences.
Genetic Drift

Genetic drift is the random fluctuation of allele frequencies in a population, which can lead to significant changes over time, especially in small populations. In developed nations, where population sizes are often larger and more stable, the effects of genetic drift may be minimized, allowing for a more consistent mutation rate and potentially altering the balance between neutral and deleterious mutations.
