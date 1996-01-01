Problem 1a
How do we know that viral and bacterial chromosomes most often consist of circular DNA molecules devoid of protein?
Problem 1b
What is the experimental basis for concluding that puffs in polytene chromosomes and loops in lampbrush chromosomes are areas of intense transcription of RNA?
Problem 1c
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is organized at the chromosomal level. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
How did we learn that eukaryotic chromatin exists in the form of repeating nucleosomes, each consisting of about 200 base pairs and an octamer of histones?
Problem 1d
How do we know that satellite DNA consists of repetitive sequences and has been derived from regions of the centromere?
- Write a short essay that contrasts the major differences between the organization of DNA in viruses and bacteria versus eukaryotes.
Problem 2
Problem 3
Contrast the size of the single chromosome in bacteriophage and T2 with that of E. coli. How does this relate to the relative size and complexity of phages and bacteria?
Problem 4
Describe the structure of giant polytene chromosomes and how they arise.
Problem 5
What genetic process is occurring in a puff of a polytene chromosome? How do we know this experimentally?
Problem 6
During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?
Problem 7
Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?
Problem 8
Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.
Problem 9
Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.
Problem 10
Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.
Problem 11
Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.
Problem 12
Mammals contain a diploid genome consisting of at least 10⁹ bp. If this amount of DNA is present as chromatin fibers, where each group of 200 bp of DNA is combined with 9 histones into a nucleosome and each group of 6 nucleosomes is combined into a solenoid, achieving a final packing ratio of 50, determine:
(a) the total number of nucleosomes in all fibers,
(b) the total number of histone molecules combined with DNA in the diploid genome, and
(c) the combined length of all fibers.
Problem 13
Assume that a viral DNA molecule is a 50-µm-long circular strand with a uniform 20-Å diameter. If this molecule is contained in a viral head that is a 0.08-µm-diameter sphere, will the DNA molecule fit into the viral head, assuming complete flexibility of the molecule? Justify your answer mathematically.
- How many base pairs are in a molecule of phage T2 DNA 52-µm long?
Problem 14
Problem 15
Examples of histone modifications are acetylation (by histone acetyltransferase, or HAT), which is often linked to gene activation, and deacetylation (by histone deacetylases, or HDACs), which often leads to gene silencing typical of heterochromatin. Such heterochromatinization is initiated from a nucleation site and spreads bidirectionally until encountering boundaries that delimit the silenced areas. In the brief discussion of position effect, where repositioning of the w⁺ allele in Drosophila by translocation or inversion near heterochromatin produces intermittent w⁺ activity. In the heterozygous state (w⁺/w) a variegated eye is produced, with white and red patches. How might one explain position-effect variegation in terms of histone acetylation and/or deacetylation?
Problem 16
Contrast the structure of SINE and LINE DNA sequences. Why are LINEs referred to as retrotransposons?
Problem 17
Variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs) are repeating DNA sequences of about 15–100 bp in length, found both within and between genes. Why are they commonly used in forensics?
Problem 18
It has been shown that infectious agents such as viruses often exert a dramatic effect on their host cell's genome architecture. In many cases, viruses induce methylation of host DNA sequences in order to enhance their infectivity. What specific host gene functions would you consider as strong candidates for such methylation by infecting viruses?
Problem 19
Cancer can be defined as an abnormal proliferation of cells that defy the normal regulatory controls observed by normal cells. Recently, histone deacetylation therapies have been attempted in the treatment of certain cancers [reviewed by Delcuve et al. (2009)]. Specifically, the FDA has approved histone deacetylation (HDAC) inhibitors for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Explain why histone acetylation might be associated with cancer and what the rationale is for the use of HDAC inhibitors in the treatment of certain forms of cancer.
- In a study of Drosophila, two normally active genes, w⁺ (wild-type allele of the white-eye gene) and hsp26 (a heat-shock gene), were introduced (using a plasmid vector) into euchromatic and heterochromatic chromosomal regions, and the relative activity of each gene was assessed [Sun et al. (2002)]. An approximation of the resulting data is shown in the following table. Which characteristic or characteristics of heterochromatin are supported by the experimental data? Gene Activity (relative percentage) _ Euchromatin Heterochromatin hsp26 100% 31% w⁺ 100% 8%
Problem 20
Problem 21
While much remains to be learned about the role of nucleosomes and chromatin structure and function, recent research indicates that in vivo chemical modification of histones is associated with changes in gene activity. One study determined that acetylation of H3 and H4 is associated with 21.1 percent and 13.8 percent increases in yeast gene activity, respectively, and that histones associated with yeast heterochromatin are hypomethylated relative to the genome average [Bernstein et al. (2000)]. Speculate on the significance of these findings in terms of nucleosome–DNA interactions and gene activity.
Problem 22
An article entitled 'Nucleosome Positioning at the Replication Fork' states: 'both the 'old' randomly segregated nucleosomes as well as the 'new' assembled histone octamers rapidly position themselves (within seconds) on the newly replicated DNA strands' [Lucchini et al. (2002)]. Given this statement, how would one compare the distribution of nucleosomes and DNA in newly replicated chromatin? How could one experimentally test the distribution of nucleosomes on newly replicated chromosomes?
Problem 23
The human genome contains approximately 106 copies of an Alu sequence, one of the best-studied classes of short interspersed elements (SINEs), per haploid genome. Individual Alu units share a 282-nucleotide consensus sequence followed by a 3'-adenine-rich tail region [Schmid (1998)]. Given that there are approximately 3 x 109 base pairs per human haploid genome, about how many base pairs are spaced between each Alu sequence?
Problem 24
The following is a diagram of the general structure of the bacteriophage chromosome. Speculate on the mechanism by which it forms a closed ring upon infection of the host cell.
Problem 25
Microsatellites are currently exploited as markers for paternity testing. A sample paternity test is shown in the following table in which ten microsatellite markers were used to test samples from a mother, her child, and an alleged father. The name of the microsatellite locus is given in the left-hand column, and the genotype of each individual is recorded as the number of repeats he or she carries at that locus. For example, at locus D9S302, the mother carries 30 repeats on one of her chromosomes and 31 on the other. In cases where an individual carries the same number of repeats on both chromosomes, only a single number is recorded. (Some of the numbers are followed by a decimal point, for example, 20.2, to indicate a partial repeat in addition to the complete repeats.) Assuming that these markers are inherited in a simple Mendelian fashion, can the alleged father be excluded as the source of the sperm that produced the child? Why or why not? Explain.
Problem 26
At the end of the short arm of human chromosome 16 (16p), several genes associated with disease are present, including thalassemia and polycystic kidney disease. When that region of chromosome 16 was sequenced, gene-coding regions were found to be very close to the telomere-associated sequences. Could there be a possible link between the location of these genes and the presence of the telomere-associated sequences? What further information concerning the disease genes would be useful in your analysis?
Problem 27
Spermatogenesis in mammals results in sperm that have a nucleus that is 40 times smaller than an average somatic cell. Thus, the sperm haploid genome must be packaged very tightly, yet in a way that is reversible after fertilization. This sperm-specific DNA compaction is due to a nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition, where the histone-based nucleosomes are removed and replaced with arginine-rich protamine proteins that facilitate a tighter packaging of DNA. In 2013 Montellier et al. showed that replacement of the H2B protein in the nucleosomes with a testis-specific variant of H2B called TSH2B is a critical step prior to the nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition. Mice lacking TSH2B retain H2B and their sperm arrest late in spermatogenesis with reduced DNA compaction. Based on these findings, would you expect that TSH2B-containing nucleosomes are more or less stable than H2B-containing nucleosomes? Explain your reasoning.
