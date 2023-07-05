A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm.
What are the phenotypes and proportions of each phenotype among the F₂?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner