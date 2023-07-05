Skip to main content
Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses: Bacterial Conjugation
Problem 16b
Textbook Question

Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.

Hfr Strain       Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)
Hfr A                oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade
Hfr B                oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his
Hfr C                oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton
Hfr D                oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton
Hfr E                oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str

Identify the overlaps between Hfr strains. Identify the orientations of integrated F factors relative to one another.

