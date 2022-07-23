Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.
Speculate about the process by which feeding antibiotics to animals such as cattle might lead to an increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria.

1
Understand the concept of antibiotic resistance: Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics. This is often driven by genetic mutations or the acquisition of resistance genes through horizontal gene transfer.
Recognize the role of selective pressure: When antibiotics are added to animal feed, they create a selective pressure in the gut microbiome of the animals. Bacteria that are naturally resistant to the antibiotics survive and reproduce, while susceptible bacteria are eliminated.
Consider the genetic mechanisms involved: Resistant bacteria may acquire resistance genes through processes like conjugation (transfer of plasmids), transformation (uptake of free DNA), or transduction (transfer via bacteriophages). These genes can spread within bacterial populations, increasing the prevalence of resistance.
Examine the environmental impact: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria from the animals can be released into the environment through manure, water runoff, or direct contact. These bacteria can then interact with other microbial populations, further spreading resistance genes.
Reflect on the broader implications: The widespread use of antibiotics in agriculture accelerates the evolution and dissemination of resistant strains, which can eventually infect humans and compromise the effectiveness of antibiotics in medical treatments.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve and develop the ability to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth. This process can happen through genetic mutations or the acquisition of resistance genes from other bacteria. The overuse of antibiotics, particularly in agriculture, accelerates this process by creating selective pressure that favors resistant strains.
Selective Pressure

Selective pressure refers to environmental factors that favor certain traits in a population, leading to evolutionary changes. In the context of antibiotic use in livestock, the presence of antibiotics in feed creates a selective environment where only bacteria that have or acquire resistance can survive and reproduce. This results in a higher prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the animal population.
Horizontal Gene Transfer

Horizontal gene transfer is the process by which bacteria can exchange genetic material with one another, independent of reproduction. This mechanism allows for the rapid spread of antibiotic resistance genes among bacterial populations, including those found in livestock. When antibiotics are used in animal feed, resistant bacteria can transfer their resistance traits to other bacteria, further exacerbating the problem of antibiotic resistance.
