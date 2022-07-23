Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Problem 15b
Chapter 6, Problem 15b

A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.
How might the increase in antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria in cattle be a threat to human health?

1
Understand the concept of antibiotic resistance: Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics. This can happen through genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes via horizontal gene transfer.
Recognize the role of antibiotics in agriculture: Antibiotics are added to animal feed to promote growth, which creates selective pressure on bacteria in the animals' gut. This pressure favors the survival and proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Explain the transmission pathway: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in cattle can be transmitted to humans through direct contact, consumption of contaminated meat, or environmental exposure (e.g., water runoff from farms).
Discuss the impact on human health: Once transmitted to humans, these resistant bacteria can cause infections that are difficult to treat because the antibiotics commonly used may no longer be effective.
Highlight the broader implications: The spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria can lead to increased healthcare costs, longer hospital stays, and higher mortality rates, emphasizing the importance of addressing this issue in agricultural practices.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve and develop the ability to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth. This resistance can arise from genetic mutations or the acquisition of resistance genes from other bacteria, often exacerbated by the overuse of antibiotics in agriculture and medicine.
Zoonotic Diseases

Zoonotic diseases are infections that can be transmitted from animals to humans. The use of antibiotics in livestock can lead to the emergence of resistant bacteria, which may then be transferred to humans through direct contact, consumption of contaminated meat, or environmental exposure, posing significant health risks.
Public Health Implications

The increase in antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria can lead to serious public health challenges, including longer hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality. Infections caused by resistant bacteria are more difficult to treat, leading to a greater burden on healthcare systems and necessitating the development of new antibiotics and treatment strategies.
Textbook Question

Lateral gene transfer is thought to have played a major role in the evolution of bacterial genomes. Describe the impact of LGT on bacterial genome evolution.

Textbook Question

Seven deletion mutations (1 to 7 in the table below) are tested for their ability to form wild-type recombinants with five point mutations (a to e). The symbol "+" indicates that wild-type recombination occurs, and "-" indicates that wild types are not formed. Use the data to construct a genetic map of the order of point mutations, and indicate the segment deleted by each deletion mutation. 

Textbook Question

A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.

Speculate about the process by which feeding antibiotics to animals such as cattle might lead to an increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria.

Textbook Question

Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.

Hfr Strain   Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)

Hfr A        oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade

Hfr B        oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his

Hfr C        oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton

Hfr D        oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton

Hfr E        oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str

Identify the overlaps between Hfr strains. Identify the orientations of integrated F factors relative to one another.

Textbook Question

Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.

Hfr Strain   Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)

Hfr A        oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade

Hfr B        oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his

Hfr C        oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton

Hfr D        oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton

Hfr E        oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str

Draw a consolidated map of the bacterial chromosome. (Hint: Begin by placing the insertion site for Hfr A at the 2 o'clock position and arranging the genes thr–leu–azi- . . . in clockwise order.)

Textbook Question

Five Hfr strains from the same bacterial species are analyzed for their ability to transfer genes to F⁻ recipient bacteria. The data shown below list the origin of transfer (oriT) for each strain and give the order of genes, with the first gene on the left and the last gene on the right. Use the data to construct a circular map of the bacterium.

Hfr Strain     Genes Transferred

Hfr 1         oriT met ala lac gal

Hfr 2         oriT met leu thr azi

Hfr 3         oriT gal pro trp azi

Hfr 4         oriT leu met ala lac

Hfr 5         oriT trp azi thr leu met

