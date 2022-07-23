Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 14

Seven deletion mutations (1 to 7 in the table below) are tested for their ability to form wild-type recombinants with five point mutations (a to e). The symbol "+" indicates that wild-type recombination occurs, and "-" indicates that wild types are not formed. Use the data to construct a genetic map of the order of point mutations, and indicate the segment deleted by each deletion mutation. 
Table showing deletion mutations and their effects on point mutations in bacteriophage genetics.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the table to determine the relationship between deletion mutations (1 to 7) and point mutations (a to e). The '+' indicates that recombination restores the wild-type phenotype, while '-' indicates no recombination occurs.
Step 2: Identify the regions deleted by each deletion mutation. For example, if a deletion mutation fails to recombine with a point mutation (indicated by '-'), it suggests that the point mutation lies within the deleted region.
Step 3: Use the patterns of '+' and '-' to infer the order of point mutations. For instance, if deletion mutation 1 fails to recombine with 'a' but recombines with 'b', 'c', 'd', and 'e', then 'a' is likely within the region deleted by mutation 1.
Step 4: Compare the deletion mutations to determine overlapping and non-overlapping regions. For example, deletion mutation 2 recombines with 'a' and 'd' but fails with 'b', 'c', and 'e', suggesting a different deleted segment compared to mutation 1.
Step 5: Construct a genetic map by arranging the point mutations (a to e) in order based on their recombination patterns with the deletion mutations. Indicate the segments deleted by each mutation on the map, ensuring consistency with the data provided in the table.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Mapping

Genetic mapping is the process of determining the relative positions of genes on a chromosome. It involves analyzing recombination frequencies between mutations to infer their order and distance. In this context, the data from deletion mutations and point mutations will help construct a genetic map that illustrates how these mutations interact and their spatial arrangement.
Recombination

Recombination is a genetic process where genetic material is exchanged between different chromosomes or within the same chromosome, leading to new allele combinations. In the provided data, the presence of wild-type recombinants (indicated by '+') suggests successful recombination between deletion mutations and point mutations, which is crucial for understanding gene interactions and mapping.
Deletion Mutations

Deletion mutations involve the loss of a segment of DNA, which can affect gene function and expression. In the context of the question, the seven deletion mutations are tested to see how they influence the formation of wild-type recombinants with point mutations. Understanding which segments are deleted helps in determining the functional relationships between the genes involved.
