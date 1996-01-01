20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
Problem 11b
In selective breeding experiments, it is frequently observed that the strains respond to artificial selection for many generations, with the selected phenotype changing in the desired direction. Often, however, the response to artificial selection reaches a plateau after many generations, and the phenotype no longer changes as it did in past generations. Once a plateau has been reached, is the heritability of the trait very high or is it very low? Explain.
