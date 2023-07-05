Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
1:36 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook Question

Based on what you read in this chapter, Why do most cancers require the mutation of multiple genes?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
4:50m

Watch next

Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:50
Cancer Mutations
Kylia Goodner
75
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.