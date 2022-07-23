Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 14, Problem C.7c

Based on what you read in this chapter, Can a tumor arise from a single mutated cell? Are all the cells in a tumor identical?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tumorigenesis: Tumors often originate from a single cell that has undergone mutations leading to uncontrolled cell division. This mutated cell proliferates, giving rise to a mass of cells.
Recognize that the initial mutation in one cell can cause it to divide abnormally, forming a clonal population of cells derived from that original mutated cell.
Consider that as the tumor grows, additional mutations can occur in different cells within the tumor, leading to genetic diversity among the tumor cells.
Therefore, not all cells in a tumor are identical; they can have different mutations and characteristics due to ongoing genetic changes during tumor progression.
Summarize that a tumor can indeed arise from a single mutated cell, but the cells within the tumor are typically heterogeneous because of subsequent mutations and selection.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Clonal Origin of Tumors

Tumors often arise from a single mutated cell that undergoes uncontrolled division, leading to a mass of cells with a common ancestor. This concept explains how one initial genetic alteration can initiate tumor formation.
Cancer Characteristics

Genetic Heterogeneity in Tumors

Although tumors may start from one cell, subsequent mutations during cell division create genetic diversity among tumor cells. This heterogeneity affects tumor behavior, treatment response, and progression.
Descriptive Genetics

Mutation and Cell Proliferation

Mutations in genes regulating cell growth and division can cause cells to proliferate abnormally. Understanding how mutations disrupt normal cell cycle control is key to explaining tumor development and diversity.
Cancer Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and enter 'Lynch syndrome' in the Search box at the top of the page. From the list of options given, select '#120435—Lynch Syndrome.' Use the information you retrieve to answer the following questions. What are the approximate rates of cancer that develop in people carrying a mutation of one of these genes?

Textbook Question

Explain the following processes involving chromosome mutations and cancer development.

How the chromosome mutation producing Burkitt lymphoma generates the disease.

Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. Are there measures a woman with a positive result can take to lessen her chances of developing cancer or to catch a cancer early in its development?

Textbook Question

Why do most cancers require the mutation of multiple genes?

Textbook Question

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Describe the difference between a benign tumor and a malignant tumor.

Textbook Question

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Give an example from this chapter of a benign tumor that becomes a malignant tumor.

