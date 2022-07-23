Go to the website http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and enter 'Lynch syndrome' in the Search box at the top of the page. From the list of options given, select '#120435—Lynch Syndrome.' Use the information you retrieve to answer the following questions. What are the approximate rates of cancer that develop in people carrying a mutation of one of these genes?
Based on what you read in this chapter, Can a tumor arise from a single mutated cell? Are all the cells in a tumor identical?
Key Concepts
Clonal Origin of Tumors
Genetic Heterogeneity in Tumors
Mutation and Cell Proliferation
Explain the following processes involving chromosome mutations and cancer development.
How the chromosome mutation producing Burkitt lymphoma generates the disease.
Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. Are there measures a woman with a positive result can take to lessen her chances of developing cancer or to catch a cancer early in its development?
Why do most cancers require the mutation of multiple genes?
A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Describe the difference between a benign tumor and a malignant tumor.
A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Give an example from this chapter of a benign tumor that becomes a malignant tumor.