Genetic counseling has not been discussed in this chapter, but it is a service provided by trained professional counselors who also have detailed knowledge of medical genetics, as described in Application Chapter A. Genetic counselors provide details about gene mutations and have knowledge of most of the details of diseases associated with genetic abnormalities. With regard to genetic testing to identify one's personal risk of cancer, what are the three or four topics you think are most important to be able to discuss with a genetic counselor?