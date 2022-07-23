Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Chapter 14, Problem C.6a

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. How can radiation treatment control or cure cancer?

Understand that cancer is characterized by uncontrolled cell division due to mutations in DNA that affect cell cycle regulation.
Recognize that radiation treatment works by causing damage to the DNA within cancer cells, such as breaks in the DNA strands or other molecular lesions.
Know that when DNA damage is severe and irreparable, it triggers cellular mechanisms leading to cell cycle arrest or programmed cell death (apoptosis), preventing further division of cancer cells.
Consider that radiation preferentially affects rapidly dividing cells, like cancer cells, more than most normal cells, which helps to control tumor growth.
Summarize that by damaging the DNA and inducing cell death in cancer cells, radiation treatment can reduce tumor size or eliminate cancerous cells, thereby controlling or potentially curing the cancer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Damage and Repair Mechanisms

Radiation causes breaks and mutations in DNA strands, disrupting the genetic information necessary for cell survival and division. Cells have repair mechanisms, but excessive damage overwhelms these systems, leading to cell death or malfunction. This is crucial in targeting rapidly dividing cancer cells.
Cancer Cell Proliferation

Cancer cells divide uncontrollably and rapidly compared to normal cells. Radiation exploits this by damaging DNA during cell division, making cancer cells more susceptible to death because they cannot effectively repair the damage before replicating.
Selective Targeting of Cancer Cells

Radiation therapy is designed to focus on tumor sites, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. The higher sensitivity of cancer cells to DNA damage allows radiation to control or eliminate tumors while sparing most normal cells, aiding in cancer treatment.
A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Give an example from this chapter of a benign tumor that becomes a malignant tumor.

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. What must happen for a benign tumor to become malignant?

Genetic counseling has not been discussed in this chapter, but it is a service provided by trained professional counselors who also have detailed knowledge of medical genetics, as described in Application Chapter A. Genetic counselors provide details about gene mutations and have knowledge of most of the details of diseases associated with genetic abnormalities. With regard to genetic testing to identify one's personal risk of cancer, what are the three or four topics you think are most important to be able to discuss with a genetic counselor?

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Is there a risk of damage to noncancer cells?

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. With regard to the results of genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, what is meant by a 'positive result'?

The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Can you say with certainty that a woman inheriting a mutation of BRCA1 will definitely develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime? Why or why not?

