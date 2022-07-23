Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem C.8a
Chapter 14, Problem C.8a

The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Can you say with certainty that a woman inheriting a mutation of BRCA1 will definitely develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime? Why or why not?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that inheriting a mutation in the BRCA1 gene increases the risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer, but it does not guarantee that cancer will develop. This is because BRCA1 mutations are considered risk factors, not deterministic causes.
Recognize the concept of penetrance in genetics, which refers to the proportion of individuals with a particular genetic mutation who actually express the associated trait or disease. BRCA1 mutations have incomplete penetrance.
Consider environmental factors, lifestyle, and other genetic factors that can influence whether a woman with a BRCA1 mutation will develop cancer. These factors interact with the mutation to affect cancer risk.
Note that genetic counseling and testing provide probabilities or risk assessments rather than certainties, reflecting the complex nature of gene-environment interactions.
Summarize that while a BRCA1 mutation significantly raises the likelihood of cancer, it is not a definitive predictor, so a woman inheriting the mutation may or may not develop breast or ovarian cancer during her lifetime.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

BRCA1 Gene and Its Role

BRCA1 is a gene that produces proteins responsible for repairing DNA damage. Mutations in BRCA1 can impair this repair process, increasing the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. However, not all mutations have the same effect, and the presence of a mutation raises risk but does not guarantee cancer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:19
Segmentation Genes

Genetic Penetrance

Penetrance refers to the proportion of individuals with a specific genetic mutation who actually express the associated trait or disease. In the case of BRCA1 mutations, penetrance is incomplete, meaning some women with the mutation may never develop cancer, while others do, due to various genetic and environmental factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Risk Factors and Multifactorial Inheritance

Cancer development is influenced by multiple factors beyond a single gene mutation, including lifestyle, environment, and other genetic variations. Thus, inheriting a BRCA1 mutation increases risk but does not act alone, making cancer a multifactorial disease where risk is probabilistic, not deterministic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. How can radiation treatment control or cure cancer?

597
views
Textbook Question

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Is there a risk of damage to noncancer cells?

686
views
Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. With regard to the results of genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, what is meant by a 'positive result'?

408
views
Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What are the approximate percentage increases in risk of having breast cancer and of having ovarian cancer for women inheriting harmful mutations of BRCA1 and BRCA2 compared with the risks in the general population?

466
views
Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What features of family history increase the likelihood that a woman will have a harmful mutation of BRCA1 or BRCA2?

428
views
Textbook Question

The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. In addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, what else must happen for a woman to develop breast or ovarian cancer?

385
views