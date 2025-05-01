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- Lac Operon definitions12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes15 Terms
- Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation quiz #112. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes10 Terms
- Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation definitions12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes15 Terms
- Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation definitions12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes15 Terms
- Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation quiz12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes15 Terms
- Arabinose Operon definitions12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes14 Terms
- Arabinose Operon quiz12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes15 Terms
- Riboswitches quiz #112. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes10 Terms
- Riboswitches definitions12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes13 Terms