Why doesn't polynucleotide phosphorylase (Ochoa's enzyme) synthesize RNA in vivo?
A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
Propose a two-dimensional model for this molecule.
Refer to Table 13.1. Can you hypothesize why a synthetic RNA composed of a mixture of poly U poly A would not stimulate incorporation of ¹⁴C-phenylalanine into protein?
Predict the amino acid sequence produced during translation by the following short hypothetical mRNA sequences (note that the second sequence was formed from the first by a deletion of only one nucleotide):
Sequence 1: 5'-AUGCCGGAUUAUAGUUGA-3'
Sequence 2: 5'-AUGCCGGAUUAAGUUGA-3'
What type of mutation gave rise to sequence 2?
What DNA sequence would give rise to this RNA molecule through transcription?
If the molecule were a tRNA fragment containing a CGA anticodon, what would the corresponding codon be?
If the molecule were an internal part of a message, what amino acid sequence would result from it following translation?