The following figure depicts numerous critical regions of the leader sequence of mRNA that play important roles during the process of attenuation in the trp operon. A closer view of the leader sequence, which begins at about position 30 downstream from the 5' end, is shown below, running along both columns. Within this molecule are the sequences that cause the formation of the alternative hairpins. It also contains the successive triplets that encode tryptophan, where stalling during translation occurs.

Take a large piece of paper (such as manila wrapping paper) and, along with several other students from your genetics class, work through the base sequence to identify the trp codons and the parts of the molecule representing the base-pairing regions that form the terminator and antiterminator hairpins shown in the following figure.