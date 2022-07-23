Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 20

Cat breeders are aware that kittens expressing the X-linked calico coat pattern and tortoiseshell pattern are almost invariably females. Why are they certain of this?

Understand that the calico and tortoiseshell coat patterns in cats are linked to genes located on the X chromosome, making these traits X-linked.
Recall that female cats have two X chromosomes (XX), while male cats have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Recognize that the calico and tortoiseshell patterns result from X chromosome inactivation, where different X chromosomes are randomly silenced in different cells, leading to patches of different colors.
Since males have only one X chromosome, they cannot exhibit the patchy coat pattern caused by X-inactivation; they will express only the color encoded by their single X chromosome.
Therefore, only females, with two X chromosomes, can show the mosaic pattern of calico or tortoiseshell coats, which is why breeders are certain that cats with these patterns are almost always female.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-linked Inheritance

X-linked inheritance refers to genes located on the X chromosome. Since males have one X and one Y chromosome, they express traits from their single X chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes, allowing for different patterns of gene expression, especially for traits linked to the X chromosome.
X-Inactivation

X-Chromosome Inactivation (Lyonization)

In female mammals, one of the two X chromosomes in each cell is randomly inactivated to balance gene dosage with males. This process creates a mosaic pattern of gene expression, which in cats leads to the patchy coat colors seen in calico and tortoiseshell females.
X-Inactivation

Genetics of Coat Color in Cats

The calico and tortoiseshell coat patterns result from different alleles of a gene on the X chromosome controlling fur color. Because males have only one X chromosome, they typically show only one color, while females can display both colors due to having two X chromosomes and X-inactivation.
Descriptive Genetics
Textbook Question

Define the Lyon hypothesis.

Textbook Question

Can the Lyon hypothesis be tested in a human female who is homozygous for one allele of the X-linked G6PD gene? Why, or why not?

Textbook Question

Predict the potential effect of the Lyon hypothesis on the retina of a human female heterozygous for the X-linked red-green color blindness trait.

Textbook Question

In mice, the Sry gene is located on the Y chromosome very close to one of the pseudoautosomal regions that pairs with the X chromosome during male meiosis. Given this information, propose a model to explain the generation of unusual males who have two X chromosomes (with an Sry-containing piece of the Y chromosome attached to one X chromosome).

Textbook Question

The genes encoding the red- and green-color-detecting proteins of the human eye are located next to one another on the X chromosome and probably evolved from a common ancestral pigment gene. The two proteins demonstrate 76 percent homology in their amino acid sequences. A normal-visioned woman (with both genes present on each of her two X chromosomes) has a red-color-blind son who was shown to have one copy of the green-detecting gene and no copies of the red-detecting gene. Devise an explanation for these observations at the chromosomal level (involving meiosis).

Textbook Question
What is the role of the enzyme aromatase in sexual differentiation in reptiles?
