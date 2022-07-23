Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 23
Chapter 7, Problem 23

What is the role of the enzyme aromatase in sexual differentiation in reptiles?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that aromatase is an enzyme that converts androgens (male hormones) into estrogens (female hormones).
Recognize that in many reptiles, sexual differentiation is influenced by temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD), where the incubation temperature of the eggs determines the sex of the offspring.
Acknowledge that aromatase activity can be temperature-sensitive, meaning that at certain temperatures, the enzyme is more active, leading to higher estrogen levels and the development of female characteristics.
Consider that at lower temperatures, aromatase activity might be reduced, resulting in lower estrogen levels and the development of male characteristics.
Conclude that aromatase plays a crucial role in the balance of sex hormones during the critical period of sexual differentiation, influencing whether the developing embryo will become male or female based on the temperature conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatase Enzyme

Aromatase is an enzyme that converts androgens, such as testosterone, into estrogens, like estradiol. This conversion is crucial in various biological processes, including sexual differentiation, as it influences the development of sexual characteristics in many species, including reptiles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading

Sexual Differentiation

Sexual differentiation refers to the process by which organisms develop male or female characteristics. In reptiles, this can be influenced by genetic factors, environmental conditions, and hormonal levels, with aromatase playing a key role in determining the sex by modulating estrogen levels during critical developmental periods.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:56
Plant Gamete Terminology

Environmental Sex Determination

In some reptiles, sex is determined by environmental factors such as temperature during incubation rather than strictly by genetics. This phenomenon, known as temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD), is influenced by the activity of aromatase, which can be affected by temperature, thereby impacting the balance of sex hormones and ultimately the sex of the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Sex Determination
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Cat breeders are aware that kittens expressing the X-linked calico coat pattern and tortoiseshell pattern are almost invariably females. Why are they certain of this?

491
views
Textbook Question

In mice, the Sry gene is located on the Y chromosome very close to one of the pseudoautosomal regions that pairs with the X chromosome during male meiosis. Given this information, propose a model to explain the generation of unusual males who have two X chromosomes (with an Sry-containing piece of the Y chromosome attached to one X chromosome).

1026
views
Textbook Question

The genes encoding the red- and green-color-detecting proteins of the human eye are located next to one another on the X chromosome and probably evolved from a common ancestral pigment gene. The two proteins demonstrate 76 percent homology in their amino acid sequences. A normal-visioned woman (with both genes present on each of her two X chromosomes) has a red-color-blind son who was shown to have one copy of the green-detecting gene and no copies of the red-detecting gene. Devise an explanation for these observations at the chromosomal level (involving meiosis).

597
views
Textbook Question

In the wasp Bracon hebetor, a form of parthenogenesis (the development of unfertilized eggs into progeny) resulting in haploid organisms is not uncommon. All haploids are males. When offspring arise from fertilization, females almost invariably result. P. W. Whiting has shown that an X-linked gene with nine multiple alleles (Xₐ, Xb, etc.) controls sex determination. Any homozygous or hemizygous condition results in males, and any heterozygous condition results in females. If an Xₐ/Xb female mates with an Xₐ male and lays 50 percent fertilized and 50 percent unfertilized eggs, what proportion of male and female offspring will result?

612
views
Textbook Question

The Amami spiny rat (Tokudaia osimensis) lacks a Y chromosome, yet scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan have reported that key sex-determining genes continue to be expressed in this species. Provide possible explanations for why male differentiation can still occur in this mammalian species despite the absence of a Y chromosome.

842
views
Textbook Question

In mice, the X-linked dominant mutation Testicular feminization (Tfm) eliminates the normal response to the testicular hormone testosterone during sexual differentiation. An XY mouse bearing the Tfm allele on the X chromosome develops testes, but no further male differentiation occurs—the external genitalia of such an animal are female. From this information, what might you conclude about the role of the Tfm gene product and the X and Y chromosomes in sex determination and sexual differentiation in mammals? Can you devise an experiment, assuming you can 'genetically engineer' the chromosomes of mice, to test and confirm your explanation?

748
views