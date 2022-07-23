Genetics affects many aspects of our lives. Identify three ways genetics affects your life or the life of a family member or friend. The effects can be regularly encountered or can be one time only or occasional.
All life shares DNA as the hereditary material. From an evolutionary perspective, why do you think this is the case?
Key Concepts
DNA as Hereditary Material
Evolutionary Conservation
Common Ancestry
How do you think the determination that DNA is the hereditary material affected the direction of biological research?
A commentator once described genetics as 'the queen of the biological sciences.' The statement was meant to imply that genetics is of overarching importance in the biological sciences. Do you agree with this statement? In what ways do you think the statement is accurate?
Define the terms allele, chromosome, and gene, and explain how they relate to one another. Develop an analogy between these terms and the process of using a street map to locate a new apartment to live in next year (i.e., consider which term is analogous to a street, which to a type of building, and which to an apartment floor plan).
Define the terms genotype and phenotype, and relate them to one another.
Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.