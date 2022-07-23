Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

All life shares DNA as the hereditary material. From an evolutionary perspective, why do you think this is the case?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is the universal hereditary material in all known life forms, encoding the instructions for growth, development, and reproduction.
Recognize that the universality of DNA suggests a common ancestor for all life on Earth, as evolutionary theory posits that all organisms share a single origin.
Consider the stability and efficiency of DNA as a molecule for storing genetic information. Its double-helix structure and complementary base pairing (A-T and G-C) allow for accurate replication and transmission of genetic information across generations.
Reflect on the evolutionary advantage of using DNA over other molecules, such as RNA. DNA is chemically more stable than RNA, making it better suited for long-term storage of genetic information.
Conclude that the shared use of DNA across all life forms is likely due to its early adoption by the common ancestor of all life, followed by natural selection favoring its stability and fidelity in encoding hereditary information.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA as Hereditary Material

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) serves as the primary genetic material in all living organisms, encoding the instructions necessary for growth, development, and reproduction. Its structure, a double helix composed of nucleotide sequences, allows for the storage and transmission of genetic information across generations, ensuring continuity of traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments

Evolutionary Conservation

The concept of evolutionary conservation refers to the idea that certain biological traits and mechanisms are preserved throughout evolution due to their fundamental importance for survival and reproduction. The universal use of DNA as genetic material suggests that it provides a reliable and efficient means of heredity, which has been favored by natural selection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:55
Overview

Common Ancestry

Common ancestry is a principle in evolutionary biology that posits all living organisms share a common ancestor. This concept explains the similarities in DNA across diverse species, indicating that the use of DNA as hereditary material is a shared trait inherited from a common progenitor, reinforcing the interconnectedness of life on Earth.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:16
Phylogenetic Trees
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Genetics affects many aspects of our lives. Identify three ways genetics affects your life or the life of a family member or friend. The effects can be regularly encountered or can be one time only or occasional.

529
views
Textbook Question

How do you think the determination that DNA is the hereditary material affected the direction of biological research?

594
views
Textbook Question

A commentator once described genetics as 'the queen of the biological sciences.' The statement was meant to imply that genetics is of overarching importance in the biological sciences. Do you agree with this statement? In what ways do you think the statement is accurate?

888
views
Textbook Question

Define the terms allele, chromosome, and gene, and explain how they relate to one another. Develop an analogy between these terms and the process of using a street map to locate a new apartment to live in next year (i.e., consider which term is analogous to a street, which to a type of building, and which to an apartment floor plan).

1134
views
Textbook Question

Define the terms genotype and phenotype, and relate them to one another.

852
views
Textbook Question

Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.

945
views