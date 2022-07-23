How do you think the determination that DNA is the hereditary material affected the direction of biological research?
Define the terms allele, chromosome, and gene, and explain how they relate to one another. Develop an analogy between these terms and the process of using a street map to locate a new apartment to live in next year (i.e., consider which term is analogous to a street, which to a type of building, and which to an apartment floor plan).
An allele is a specific version of a gene. For example, a gene for eye color may have alleles for blue, brown, or green eyes. Think of an allele as a specific variation of a floor plan for an apartment.
A chromosome is a long, organized structure of DNA and proteins that contains many genes. It is analogous to a street, as it holds multiple buildings (genes) along its length.
A gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific protein or trait. It is analogous to a type of building on the street, as each building (gene) has a specific purpose or function.
The relationship between these terms can be understood as follows: chromosomes (streets) contain genes (buildings), and each gene can have different alleles (floor plans) that determine specific traits or variations.
To summarize the analogy: chromosomes are like streets, genes are like buildings on those streets, and alleles are like the specific floor plans within those buildings, each contributing to the overall layout of the neighborhood (organism's traits).
Allele
An allele is a variant form of a gene that arises by mutation and is found at the same place on a chromosome. Alleles can influence specific traits, such as eye color or blood type. In the analogy, an allele can be compared to a specific street in a neighborhood, representing a particular option or variation within a broader category.
Chromosome
A chromosome is a long, thread-like structure composed of DNA and proteins that carries genetic information. Humans typically have 23 pairs of chromosomes, which house many genes. In the analogy, a chromosome can be likened to a street, as it provides the overall structure and organization for the genetic information, similar to how a street organizes the layout of a neighborhood.
Gene
A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions for building proteins, which perform various functions in the body. Genes are the basic units of heredity and can exist in different forms (alleles). In the analogy, a gene can be compared to an apartment floor plan, as it represents the specific design or instructions for a particular trait within the broader structure of the chromosome (street).
