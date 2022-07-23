A commentator once described genetics as 'the queen of the biological sciences.' The statement was meant to imply that genetics is of overarching importance in the biological sciences. Do you agree with this statement? In what ways do you think the statement is accurate?
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6
Define the terms genotype and phenotype, and relate them to one another.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the term 'genotype': The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the set of alleles (variations of a gene) that an organism inherits from its parents. For example, if a gene has two alleles, A and a, the genotype could be AA, Aa, or aa.
Define the term 'phenotype': The phenotype refers to the observable physical or physiological traits of an organism, which result from the expression of the genotype in combination with environmental factors. For example, traits like eye color, height, or blood type are phenotypes.
Explain the relationship between genotype and phenotype: The genotype provides the instructions for the development of the phenotype. Genes are expressed through processes like transcription and translation, leading to the production of proteins that influence traits.
Discuss the role of dominance and environmental factors: Dominant and recessive alleles can affect how the genotype translates into the phenotype. Additionally, environmental factors (e.g., nutrition, temperature) can influence the phenotype, even if the genotype remains the same.
Provide an example to illustrate the relationship: For instance, in pea plants, the genotype 'TT' or 'Tt' (where T is dominant for tallness) results in the phenotype of a tall plant, while the genotype 'tt' (homozygous recessive) results in a short plant.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Genotype
The genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, encompassing all the alleles inherited from its parents. It is the specific set of genes that an individual carries, which can influence various traits. Genotypes are often represented using letters, such as 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa', indicating dominant and recessive alleles.
Recommended video:
Phenotype
The phenotype is the observable physical and physiological traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. This includes characteristics such as height, eye color, and behavior. While the genotype provides the potential for these traits, the phenotype is the actual expression, which can vary due to environmental factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Relationship between Genotype and Phenotype
The relationship between genotype and phenotype is fundamental in genetics, as the genotype determines the potential traits an organism can express, while the phenotype is the manifestation of those traits. Environmental influences can modify how a genotype is expressed, leading to variations in phenotype. Understanding this relationship is crucial for studying inheritance and evolution.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
888
views
Textbook Question
All life shares DNA as the hereditary material. From an evolutionary perspective, why do you think this is the case?
881
views
Textbook Question
Define the terms allele, chromosome, and gene, and explain how they relate to one another. Develop an analogy between these terms and the process of using a street map to locate a new apartment to live in next year (i.e., consider which term is analogous to a street, which to a type of building, and which to an apartment floor plan).
1134
views
Textbook Question
Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.
945
views
Textbook Question
Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.
950
views
Textbook Question
What are the four processes of evolution? Briefly describe each process.
1165
views