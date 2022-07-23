Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 29b

Consider the following segment of DNA:
    5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
    3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
How many hydrogen bonds are present in this DNA segment?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base pairs in the given DNA segment. Recall that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
Count the number of A-T base pairs in the DNA segment. Each A-T pair forms 2 hydrogen bonds.
Count the number of G-C base pairs in the DNA segment. Each G-C pair forms 3 hydrogen bonds.
Multiply the number of A-T pairs by 2 to calculate the total hydrogen bonds contributed by A-T pairs.
Multiply the number of G-C pairs by 3 to calculate the total hydrogen bonds contributed by G-C pairs. Add the results from steps 4 and 5 to determine the total number of hydrogen bonds in the DNA segment.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Base Pairing in DNA

DNA consists of two strands that are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases. Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T) through two hydrogen bonds, while Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C) through three hydrogen bonds. Understanding this base pairing is essential for calculating the total number of hydrogen bonds in a given DNA segment.
DNA Structure

DNA Structure

DNA has a double helix structure, where two strands run in opposite directions (antiparallel). Each strand is composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. Recognizing the antiparallel nature of the strands is crucial for identifying the correct base pairs and their corresponding hydrogen bonds.
DNA Structure

Counting Hydrogen Bonds

To determine the total number of hydrogen bonds in a DNA segment, one must identify the base pairs present and apply the specific bonding rules: A-T pairs contribute two hydrogen bonds, while G-C pairs contribute three. By analyzing the sequence of bases in the provided DNA segment, one can accurately count the total hydrogen bonds formed.
