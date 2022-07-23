What is meant by the term homology? How is that different from the meaning of homoplasmy?
Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
How many hydrogen bonds are present in this DNA segment?
If one is constructing a phylogeny of reptiles using DNA sequence data, which taxon (birds, mammals, amphibians, or fish) might be suitable to use as an outgroup?
Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
How many phosphodiester bonds are required to form this segment of double-stranded DNA?
Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
If the lower strand of DNA serves as the template transcribed into mRNA, how many peptide bonds are present in the polypeptide fragment into which the mRNA is translated?
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
The results of genetic testing for susceptibility to cancer, heart disease, and diabetes should be available to insurance companies and current or prospective employers to provide more information for decision-making.
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing of newborn infants should be available for hereditary conditions that can be treated or managed.