Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 28
Chapter 1, Problem 28

If one is constructing a phylogeny of reptiles using DNA sequence data, which taxon (birds, mammals, amphibians, or fish) might be suitable to use as an outgroup?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an outgroup: In phylogenetics, an outgroup is a taxon that is closely related to the group of interest (the ingroup) but is not part of it. The outgroup helps root the phylogenetic tree and provides a point of comparison for determining ancestral and derived traits.
Identify the ingroup: The ingroup in this problem consists of reptiles, which include species such as lizards, snakes, turtles, and crocodilians.
Evaluate the options: Birds, mammals, amphibians, and fish are provided as potential outgroups. To select an appropriate outgroup, it should be outside the ingroup (reptiles) but still share a common ancestor with them.
Consider evolutionary relationships: Birds are closely related to reptiles and are often considered part of the reptile clade in modern classifications. Mammals are more distantly related to reptiles, while amphibians and fish diverged earlier in evolutionary history.
Select the most suitable outgroup: Amphibians or fish might be suitable outgroups because they are outside the reptile clade and diverged earlier in the evolutionary timeline, providing a clear comparison point for rooting the phylogeny of reptiles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phylogeny

Phylogeny refers to the evolutionary history and relationships among species or groups of organisms. It is often represented as a tree-like diagram, illustrating how different taxa are related through common ancestors. Understanding phylogenetic relationships is crucial for classifying organisms and studying their evolutionary processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:16
Phylogenetic Trees

Outgroup

An outgroup is a taxon that is closely related to the group being studied (the ingroup) but is not part of it. In phylogenetic analysis, outgroups are used to provide a reference point for determining the evolutionary traits of the ingroup. By comparing the ingroup to the outgroup, researchers can infer the direction of evolutionary changes.

DNA Sequence Data

DNA sequence data involves analyzing the nucleotide sequences of organisms' genomes to determine genetic relationships. This molecular approach provides precise information about genetic similarities and differences, which can be used to construct phylogenetic trees. The use of DNA data has revolutionized the field of systematics, allowing for more accurate classifications based on genetic evidence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Shorter fragments of DNA (those with fewer base pairs) have a higher electrophoretic mobility than larger fragments. Thinking about electrophoresis gels as creating a matrix through which fragments must migrate, briefly explain why the size of a DNA fragment affects its electrophoretic mobility.

815
views
Textbook Question

Four nucleic-acid samples are analyzed to determine the percentages of the nucleotides they contain. Survey the data in the table to determine which samples are DNA and which are RNA, and specify whether each sample is double-stranded or single-stranded. Justify each answer.

[A table of nucleotide percentages appears below the problem]

        

1328
views
Textbook Question

What is meant by the term homology? How is that different from the meaning of homoplasmy?

1087
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following segment of DNA:

    5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'

    3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'

How many phosphodiester bonds are required to form this segment of double-stranded DNA?

577
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following segment of DNA:

    5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'

    3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'

How many hydrogen bonds are present in this DNA segment?

538
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following segment of DNA:

    5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'

    3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'

If the lower strand of DNA serves as the template transcribed into mRNA, how many peptide bonds are present in the polypeptide fragment into which the mRNA is translated?

597
views