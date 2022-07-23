Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
How many phosphodiester bonds are required to form this segment of double-stranded DNA?
Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
How many hydrogen bonds are present in this DNA segment?
Consider the following segment of DNA:
5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'
3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'
If the lower strand of DNA serves as the template transcribed into mRNA, how many peptide bonds are present in the polypeptide fragment into which the mRNA is translated?
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing of newborn infants should be available for hereditary conditions that can be treated or managed.
Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing later in life should be available for hereditary conditions that cannot currently be treated or effectively managed.
Gene therapy should be used on humans when it can correct a hereditary condition such as sickle cell disease.