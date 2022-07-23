Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 30a

Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
The results of genetic testing for susceptibility to cancer, heart disease, and diabetes should be available to insurance companies and current or prospective employers to provide more information for decision-making.

1
Understand the ethical and social implications of genetic testing by reviewing the potential benefits and risks associated with sharing genetic information with insurance companies and employers.
Identify arguments in favor of making genetic testing results available to insurance companies and employers, such as improved risk assessment, personalized insurance premiums, and better-informed hiring decisions.
Identify arguments against making genetic testing results available to insurance companies and employers, such as potential discrimination, privacy concerns, and the possibility of misuse of genetic information.
Consider the legal and ethical frameworks that govern genetic privacy, such as the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), and how they apply to this scenario.
Organize the arguments into a clear list, separating the 'for' and 'against' points, and ensure that each argument is supported by evidence or reasoning to provide a balanced perspective.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing involves analyzing an individual's DNA to identify genetic predispositions to certain diseases or conditions. This information can help in early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans. However, the implications of such testing raise ethical concerns, particularly regarding privacy and discrimination.
Privacy and Confidentiality

Privacy and confidentiality in genetics refer to the protection of an individual's genetic information from unauthorized access and misuse. The potential sharing of genetic data with insurance companies and employers poses risks of discrimination and stigmatization, leading to debates about the ethical responsibilities of handling such sensitive information.

Discrimination in Insurance and Employment

Discrimination in insurance and employment occurs when individuals are treated unfairly based on their genetic information. If insurers or employers have access to genetic testing results, they may make decisions that disadvantage individuals with a higher genetic risk for certain diseases, raising significant ethical and legal concerns about fairness and equity.
