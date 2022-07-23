Define each of the following terms:
Modern synthesis of evolution
Compare and contrast the genome, the proteome, and the transcriptome of an organism.
With respect to transcription describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the RNA transcript and the DNA template strand. Describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the mRNA transcript to the DNA coding strand.
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Archibald Garrod
Rosalind Franklin:
Rosalind Franklin:
Robert Hooke
Robert Hooke