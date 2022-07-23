Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 30c
Chapter 1, Problem 30c

Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing later in life should be available for hereditary conditions that cannot currently be treated or effectively managed.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the proposition: Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing later in life for hereditary conditions that cannot currently be treated or effectively managed. This involves evaluating the ethical, social, and scientific implications of such testing.
List arguments in favor of the proposition: For example, prenatal genetic testing can help parents prepare emotionally and financially for a child with a hereditary condition. It can also provide valuable information for family planning and allow individuals to make informed decisions about their health later in life.
List arguments against the proposition: For instance, testing for conditions that cannot be treated may lead to psychological distress or discrimination. There are also concerns about privacy, potential misuse of genetic information, and the ethical implications of testing without the possibility of intervention.
Consider the broader ethical and social context: Reflect on how cultural, religious, and societal values might influence opinions on this issue. For example, some may view genetic testing as a way to reduce suffering, while others may see it as interfering with natural processes.
Summarize the arguments: Create a balanced summary that highlights the complexity of the issue, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of both the benefits and potential harms of genetic testing in these scenarios.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prenatal Genetic Testing

Prenatal genetic testing involves analyzing the genetic material of a fetus to identify potential genetic disorders or conditions. This testing can provide critical information to expectant parents about the health of their unborn child, allowing for informed decision-making regarding pregnancy management. However, it raises ethical concerns about the implications of such knowledge, including the potential for selective termination based on test results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics

Ethical Considerations in Genetic Testing

Ethical considerations in genetic testing encompass the moral implications of testing for hereditary conditions, particularly when no effective treatments exist. Key issues include the potential for discrimination based on genetic information, the psychological impact on individuals and families, and the societal responsibility to ensure equitable access to testing. These considerations are crucial in shaping policies and practices surrounding genetic testing.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics

Informed Consent

Informed consent is a fundamental principle in medical ethics, requiring that individuals understand the risks, benefits, and limitations of genetic testing before proceeding. This process ensures that patients make voluntary and educated decisions regarding their health care. In the context of genetic testing, informed consent is particularly important due to the complex nature of genetic information and its potential implications for both the individual and their family.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following segment of DNA:

    5'-...ATGCCAGTCACTGACTTG...-3'

    3'-...TACGGTCAGTGACTGAAC...-5'

If the lower strand of DNA serves as the template transcribed into mRNA, how many peptide bonds are present in the polypeptide fragment into which the mRNA is translated?

597
views
Textbook Question

Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.

The results of genetic testing for susceptibility to cancer, heart disease, and diabetes should be available to insurance companies and current or prospective employers to provide more information for decision-making.

397
views
Textbook Question

Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.

Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing of newborn infants should be available for hereditary conditions that can be treated or managed.

521
views
Textbook Question

Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.


Gene therapy should be used on humans when it can correct a hereditary condition such as sickle cell disease.

689
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have a spouse or partner, are you obligated to tell that person the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

440
views
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

518
views