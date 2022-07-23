Fill in the missing nucleotides (so there are three per block) and the missing amino acid abbreviations in the graphic shown here.
Shorter fragments of DNA (those with fewer base pairs) have a higher electrophoretic mobility than larger fragments. Thinking about electrophoresis gels as creating a matrix through which fragments must migrate, briefly explain why the size of a DNA fragment affects its electrophoretic mobility.
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
List all the possible genotypes involving these three alleles.
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
Each allele produces a protein with a distinct electrophoretic mobility. Allele A₁ has the highest electrophoretic mobility, A₃ has the lowest electrophoretic mobility, and the electrophoretic mobility of A₂ is intermediate between them. Draw the appearance of gel electrophoresis protein bands for each of the possible genotypes. Be sure to label each lane of the gel with the corresponding genotype.
Four nucleic-acid samples are analyzed to determine the percentages of the nucleotides they contain. Survey the data in the table to determine which samples are DNA and which are RNA, and specify whether each sample is double-stranded or single-stranded. Justify each answer.
What is meant by the term homology? How is that different from the meaning of homoplasmy?
If one is constructing a phylogeny of reptiles using DNA sequence data, which taxon (birds, mammals, amphibians, or fish) might be suitable to use as an outgroup?