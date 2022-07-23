Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
What characteristics are shared by the mammalian clade and the primate clade? What characteristic distinguishes the primates from other members of the mammalian clade?
Fill in the missing nucleotides (so there are three per block) and the missing amino acid abbreviations in the graphic shown here.
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
List all the possible genotypes involving these three alleles.
Shorter fragments of DNA (those with fewer base pairs) have a higher electrophoretic mobility than larger fragments. Thinking about electrophoresis gels as creating a matrix through which fragments must migrate, briefly explain why the size of a DNA fragment affects its electrophoretic mobility.
Four nucleic-acid samples are analyzed to determine the percentages of the nucleotides they contain. Survey the data in the table to determine which samples are DNA and which are RNA, and specify whether each sample is double-stranded or single-stranded. Justify each answer.
[A table of nucleotide percentages appears below the problem]
What is meant by the term homology? How is that different from the meaning of homoplasmy?