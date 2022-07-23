Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 23

Fill in the missing nucleotides (so there are three per block) and the missing amino acid abbreviations in the graphic shown here. 


Diagram showing DNA, mRNA, tRNA, and amino acids for genetics fundamentals.

1
Identify the missing nucleotides in the DNA template strand by using the complementary base-pairing rules. For DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Fill in the missing nucleotides in the template strand based on the coding strand provided.
Transcribe the DNA template strand into mRNA. Use the base-pairing rules for transcription: adenine (A) in DNA pairs with uracil (U) in RNA, thymine (T) in DNA pairs with adenine (A) in RNA, and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Fill in the missing mRNA codons.
Determine the tRNA anticodons that correspond to the mRNA codons. Remember that tRNA anticodons are complementary to the mRNA codons, following the base-pairing rules (A pairs with U, and C pairs with G). Fill in the missing tRNA anticodons.
Use the genetic code table to translate the mRNA codons into their corresponding amino acids. Each codon specifies one amino acid. Fill in the missing amino acid abbreviations (both 3-letter and 1-letter codes).
Double-check your work to ensure that the DNA, mRNA, tRNA, and amino acid sequences are consistent with each other and follow the rules of transcription and translation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure and Function

DNA consists of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand made up of nucleotides. The coding strand contains the sequence that is transcribed into mRNA, while the template strand serves as a guide for RNA polymerase during transcription. Understanding the directionality (5' to 3') of these strands is crucial for accurately filling in missing nucleotides.
Transcription and mRNA

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into mRNA. The mRNA codons are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids. Recognizing how codons are formed from the DNA template is essential for completing the missing sequences in the question.
tRNA and Translation

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules carry amino acids to the ribosome during translation, matching their anticodons with the mRNA codons. Each tRNA anticodon is complementary to a specific mRNA codon, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain. Understanding this relationship is key to determining the correct amino acid abbreviations in the graphic.
