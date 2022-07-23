Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular OrganizationProblem 21
Chapter 10, Problem 21

In Drosophila, seven partial deletions (1 to 7) shown as gaps in the following diagram have been mapped on a chromosome. This region of the chromosome contains genes that express seven recessive mutant phenotypes, identified in the following table as a through g. A researcher wants to determine the location and order of genes on the chromosome, so he sets up a series of crosses in which flies homozygous for a mutant allele are crossed with flies homozygous for a partial deletion. The progeny are scored to determine whether they have the mutant phenotype ('m' in the table) or the wild-type phenotype ('+' in the table). Use the partial deletion map and the table of progeny phenotypes to determine the order of genes on the chromosome.
Diagram showing seven partial deletions on a chromosome, indicating gene locations for mutant phenotypes in Drosophila.
Table showing the effects of seven chromosomal deletions on mutant and wild-type phenotypes in Drosophila.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine the order of genes (a through g) on a chromosome based on the results of crosses between flies homozygous for mutant alleles and flies homozygous for partial deletions. The progeny phenotypes ('m' for mutant and '+' for wild-type) indicate whether a gene is located within a specific deletion region.
Step 2: Analyze the deletion map. The deletion map shows seven partial deletions (1 to 7) as gaps on the chromosome. Each deletion removes a specific segment of the chromosome, and the genes located within that segment will not be expressed in the progeny if the deletion overlaps with the gene's location.
Step 3: Examine the progeny phenotype table. For each deletion (1 to 7), the table indicates whether the progeny exhibit the mutant phenotype ('m') or the wild-type phenotype ('+'). If the progeny show the mutant phenotype ('m'), it means the gene is located within the deleted region. If the progeny show the wild-type phenotype ('+'), the gene is not within the deleted region.
Step 4: Determine the location of each gene. For each gene (a through g), compare its phenotype across the seven deletions. Identify the deletions where the progeny show the mutant phenotype ('m'). The gene must be located within the overlapping region of those deletions.
Step 5: Establish the order of genes. Once the location of each gene is determined, arrange the genes in order based on their positions along the chromosome. Use the deletion map as a reference to ensure the order aligns with the physical layout of the chromosome.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Mapping

Chromosomal mapping is a technique used to determine the relative positions of genes on a chromosome. It involves analyzing the inheritance patterns of traits in offspring to infer the locations of genes based on recombination frequencies. In this context, the researcher uses partial deletions to identify which genes are present or absent in the progeny, helping to establish their order on the chromosome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Recessive Mutant Phenotypes

Recessive mutant phenotypes are traits that are expressed only when an organism has two copies of the mutant allele. In Drosophila, these phenotypes can be identified by crossing flies with known mutations and observing the resulting offspring. Understanding which phenotypes correspond to specific deletions allows researchers to deduce the arrangement of genes based on the presence or absence of these traits in the progeny.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Genetic Crosses

Genetic crosses involve mating individuals with specific genotypes to study the inheritance of traits in their offspring. In this scenario, the researcher crosses homozygous mutant flies with those carrying partial deletions to analyze the resulting phenotypes. By scoring the progeny for mutant and wild-type traits, the researcher can infer the linkage and order of the genes associated with the observed phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A survey of organisms living deep in the ocean reveals two new species whose DNA is isolated for analysis. DNA samples from both species are treated to remove nonhistone proteins. Each DNA sample is then treated with DNase I that cuts DNA not protected by histone proteins but is unable to cut DNA bound by histone proteins. Following DNase I treatment, DNA samples are subjected to gel electrophoresis, and the gels are stained to visualize all DNA bands in the gel. The staining patterns of DNA bands from each species are shown in the figure. The number of base pairs in small DNA fragments is shown at the left of the gel. Interpret the gel results in terms of chromatin organization and the spacing of nucleosomes in the chromatin of each species.

450
views
Textbook Question

In humans that are XX/XO mosaics, the phenotype is highly variable, ranging from females who have classic Turner syndrome symptoms to females who are essentially normal. Likewise, XY/XO mosaics have phenotypes that range from Turner syndrome females to essentially normal males. How can the wide range of phenotypes be explained for these sex-chromosome mosaics?

662
views
Textbook Question

A plant breeder would like to develop a seedless variety of cucumber from two existing lines. Line A is a tetraploid line, and line B is a diploid line. Describe the breeding strategy that will produce a seedless line, and support your strategy by describing the results of crosses.

484
views
Textbook Question

Two experimental varieties of strawberry are produced by crossing a hexaploid line that contains 48 chromosomes and a tetraploid line that contains 32 chromosomes. Experimental variety 1 contains 40 chromosomes, and experimental variety 2 contains 56 chromosomes.

Do you expect both experimental lines to be fertile? Why or why not?

502
views
Textbook Question

Two experimental varieties of strawberry are produced by crossing a hexaploid line that contains 48 chromosomes and a tetraploid line that contains 32 chromosomes. Experimental variety 1 contains 40 chromosomes, and experimental variety 2 contains 56 chromosomes.

How many chromosomes from the hexaploid line are contributed to experimental variety 1? To experimental variety 2?

635
views
Textbook Question

Two experimental varieties of strawberry are produced by crossing a hexaploid line that contains 48 chromosomes and a tetraploid line that contains 32 chromosomes. Experimental variety 1 contains 40 chromosomes, and experimental variety 2 contains 56 chromosomes.

How many chromosomes from the tetraploid lines are contributed to experimental variety 1? To experimental variety 2?

446
views