Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular OrganizationProblem 22c
Chapter 10, Problem 22c

Two experimental varieties of strawberry are produced by crossing a hexaploid line that contains 48 chromosomes and a tetraploid line that contains 32 chromosomes. Experimental variety 1 contains 40 chromosomes, and experimental variety 2 contains 56 chromosomes.
How many chromosomes from the tetraploid lines are contributed to experimental variety 1? To experimental variety 2?

Step 1: Understand the ploidy levels and chromosome numbers of the parent lines. The hexaploid line has 48 chromosomes, meaning it has 6 sets of chromosomes (48 ÷ 6 = 8 chromosomes per set). The tetraploid line has 32 chromosomes, meaning it has 4 sets of chromosomes (32 ÷ 4 = 8 chromosomes per set). Both lines share the same base chromosome number (8).
Step 2: Analyze the chromosome numbers in the experimental varieties. Experimental variety 1 has 40 chromosomes, and experimental variety 2 has 56 chromosomes. These numbers are derived from contributions by both the hexaploid and tetraploid parent lines.
Step 3: Determine the contribution from the hexaploid line. Since the hexaploid line contributes chromosomes in multiples of 8 (its base chromosome number), calculate how many sets of chromosomes it could contribute to each experimental variety. For variety 1 (40 chromosomes), the hexaploid line could contribute 24 chromosomes (3 sets of 8). For variety 2 (56 chromosomes), the hexaploid line could contribute 48 chromosomes (6 sets of 8).
Step 4: Calculate the contribution from the tetraploid line. Subtract the hexaploid contribution from the total chromosome number in each experimental variety. For variety 1: 40 - 24 = 16 chromosomes from the tetraploid line. For variety 2: 56 - 48 = 8 chromosomes from the tetraploid line.
Step 5: Verify the results. Ensure that the contributions from both parent lines add up to the total chromosome numbers in each experimental variety. For variety 1: 24 (hexaploid) + 16 (tetraploid) = 40 chromosomes. For variety 2: 48 (hexaploid) + 8 (tetraploid) = 56 chromosomes. This confirms the calculations are correct.

Polyploidy

Polyploidy refers to the condition of having more than two complete sets of chromosomes. In this case, the hexaploid line has six sets (48 chromosomes) and the tetraploid line has four sets (32 chromosomes). Understanding polyploidy is essential for analyzing the genetic contributions of different parent lines in hybrid offspring.
Chromosome Contribution in Hybridization

In hybridization, the offspring inherit a combination of chromosomes from both parent lines. The total number of chromosomes in the hybrids can be calculated by adding the contributions from each parent. This concept is crucial for determining how many chromosomes from the tetraploid line are present in the experimental varieties.
Chromosome Count Calculation

Calculating the chromosome count involves understanding how many chromosomes each parent contributes to the offspring. For experimental variety 1 (40 chromosomes) and variety 2 (56 chromosomes), we can set up equations based on the known contributions from the hexaploid and tetraploid lines to find the specific contributions from the tetraploid line.
