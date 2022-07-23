Nucleosome Structure

A nucleosome consists of a segment of DNA wrapped around a core of histone proteins, specifically two copies each of H2A, H2B, H3, and H4. This structure allows for the compaction of DNA, making it fit within the nucleus while also regulating access to the genetic material. H1, known as the linker histone, binds to the DNA between nucleosomes, stabilizing the overall chromatin structure.