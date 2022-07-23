Textbook Question
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Nucleosome
404
views
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Nucleosome
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Chromosome territory
The human genome contains 2.9×10⁹ base pairs. Approximately how many nucleosomes are required to organize the 10-nm–fiber structure of the human genome? Show the calculation you use to determine the answer.
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H1?
In eukaryotic DNA, along a 6000-bp segment of DNA, approximately how many molecules of each kind of histone protein do you expect to find? Explain your answer.
In eukaryotic DNA, how does the role of H1 differ from the role of H3 in chromatin formation?