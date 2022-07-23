Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Chapter 10, Problem 3a

In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H4?

Understand that histone proteins, including H4, are part of the nucleosome structure in eukaryotic DNA. Nucleosomes are the basic units of chromatin, which help in DNA packaging.
Recall that a nucleosome consists of DNA wrapped around a core of histone proteins. This core is made up of two copies each of histones H2A, H2B, H3, and H4.
Recognize that histone H4 is one of the core histones and is located in the nucleosome core, where it interacts with DNA and other histones to stabilize the structure.
Note that histone H4 is specifically involved in forming the histone octamer and plays a role in the tight wrapping of DNA around the nucleosome.
Conclude that histone H4 is most likely to be found in the nucleosome core, tightly associated with DNA in eukaryotic chromatin.

Eukaryotic DNA Structure

Eukaryotic DNA is organized into a complex structure known as chromatin, which consists of DNA wrapped around histone proteins. This organization allows for efficient packaging of DNA within the nucleus and plays a crucial role in gene regulation and expression.
Histone Proteins

Histone proteins are a family of basic proteins that help package and order DNA into structural units called nucleosomes. Each nucleosome consists of a segment of DNA wound around a core of histone proteins, including H4, which is essential for maintaining the structural integrity of chromatin.
Nucleosome Formation

Nucleosomes are the fundamental units of chromatin, formed by the wrapping of DNA around a histone octamer, which includes two copies of H2A, H2B, H3, and H4. This formation is critical for DNA compaction and regulation, as it influences access to genetic information during processes like transcription and replication.
Give descriptions for the following terms:

Nucleosome

Give descriptions for the following terms:

Chromosome territory

The human genome contains 2.9×10⁹ base pairs. Approximately how many nucleosomes are required to organize the 10-nm–fiber structure of the human genome? Show the calculation you use to determine the answer.

In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H1?

In eukaryotic DNA, along a 6000-bp segment of DNA, approximately how many molecules of each kind of histone protein do you expect to find? Explain your answer.

In eukaryotic DNA, how does the role of H1 differ from the role of H3 in chromatin formation?

