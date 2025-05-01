Problem 31b
For the following crosses, determine as accurately as possible the genotypes of each parent, the parent in whom nondisjunction occurs, and whether nondisjunction takes place in the first or second meiotic division. Both color blindness and hemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder, are X-linked recessive traits. In each case, assume the parents have normal karyotypes.
A man who is color blind and a woman who is wild type have a son with Jacob syndrome (XYY) who has hemophilia.
Problem 31c
For the following crosses, determine as accurately as possible the genotypes of each parent, the parent in whom nondisjunction occurs, and whether nondisjunction takes place in the first or second meiotic division. Both color blindness and hemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder, are X-linked recessive traits. In each case, assume the parents have normal karyotypes.
A color-blind man and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who has normal color vision and blood clotting.
Problem 31d
For the following crosses, determine as accurately as possible the genotypes of each parent, the parent in whom nondisjunction occurs, and whether nondisjunction takes place in the first or second meiotic division. Both color blindness and hemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder, are X-linked recessive traits. In each case, assume the parents have normal karyotypes.
A man who is color blind and has hemophilia and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with triple X syndrome (XXX) who has hemophilia and normal color vision.
Problem 32a
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Are the chromosomes in the child consistent with those expected in a case of cri-du-chat syndrome? Explain your reasoning.
Problem 32b
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Which parent has an abnormal karyotype? How can you tell? What is the nature of the abnormality?
Problem 32c
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Why does this parent have a normal phenotype?
Problem 32d
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Diagram the pairing of the abnormal chromosomes.
Problem 32e
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. What segregation pattern occurred to produce the gamete involved in fertilization of the child with cri-du-chat syndrome?
Problem 32f
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. What is the approximate probability that the next child of this couple will have cri-du-chat syndrome?
Problem 32g
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Do the karyotypes of the parents help explain the occurrence of the three previous spontaneous abortions? Explain.
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Back
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization