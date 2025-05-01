Problem 8b
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Pentaploidy
Problem 8c
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Octaploidy
Problem 8d
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Trisomy
Problem 8e
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Triploidy
Problem 8f
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Monosomy
Problem 8g
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Tetraploidy
Problem 8h
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Hexaploidy
Problem 9a
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
Determine how many chromosomes are in the mule karyotype, and explain why mules are generally sterile.
Problem 9b
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
How many chromosomes does the mule–horse offspring carry?
Problem 9c
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
Why is it very unlikely that the offspring will have fully horse-like genetic characteristics?
Problem 10a
A researcher interested in studying a human gene on chromosome 21 and another gene on the X chromosome uses FISH probes to locate each gene. The chromosome 21 probe produces green fluorescent color, and the X chromosome probe produces red fluorescent color.
If the subject studied is female, how many green and red spots will be detected? Explain your answer.
Problem 10b
A researcher interested in studying a human gene on chromosome 21 and another gene on the X chromosome uses FISH probes to locate each gene. The chromosome 21 probe produces green fluorescent color, and the X chromosome probe produces red fluorescent color.
If the subject studied is male, how many green and red spots will be detected? Explain your answer.
Problem 11
In what way does position effect variegation (PEV) of Drosophila eye color indicate that chromatin state can affect gene transcription?
Problem 12a
A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1 RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2 RNMDHBDHBGKWU
What term best describes this situation?
Problem 12b
A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1 RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2 RNMDHBDHBGKWU
Diagram the pairing of these homologous chromosomes in prophase I.
Problem 12c
A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1 RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2 RNMDHBDHBGKWU
What term best describes the unusual structure that forms during pairing of these chromosomes?
Problem 12d
A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1 RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2 RNMDHBDHBGKWU
How does the pairing diagrammed in part (b) differ from the pairing of chromosomes in an inversion heterozygote?
Problem 13a
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Diagram the pairing of these chromosomes in prophase I.
Problem 13b
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Identify the gametes produced by alternate segregation. Which, if any, of these gametes are viable?
Problem 13c
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Identify the gametes produced by adjacent-1 segregation. Which, if any, of these gametes are viable?
Problem 13d
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Identify the gametes produced by adjacent-2 segregation. Which if any of these gametes are viable?
Problem 13e
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Among the three segregation patterns, which is least likely to occur? Why?
Problem 14a
Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number. How many chromosomes will the hybrid have before chromosome doubling?
Problem 14b
Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number. Will this hybrid be infertile?
Problem 14c
Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number.
How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?
Problem 14d
Dr. Ara B. Dopsis has an idea he thinks will be a boon to agriculture. He wants to create the 'pomato,' a hybrid between a tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) that has 12 chromosomes and a potato (Solanum tuberosum) that has 48 chromosomes. Dr. Dopsis is hoping his new pomato will have tuber growth like a potato and the fruit production of a tomato. He joins a haploid gamete from each species to form a hybrid and then induces doubling of chromosome number.
Can Dr. Dopsis be sure the polyploid will have the characteristics he wants? Why or why not?
Problem 15a
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Diagram the alignment of chromosomes during prophase I.
Problem 15b
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between F and G. Identify the gametes that are formed following this crossover, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.
Problem 15c
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between A and B. Identify the gametes that are formed by this crossover event, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.
Problem 16a
The accompanying chromosome diagram represents a eukaryotic chromosome prepared with Giemsa stain. Indicate the heterochromatic and euchromatic regions of the chromosome, and label the chromosome's centromeric and telomeric regions.
What term best describes the shape of this chromosome?
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Back
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization