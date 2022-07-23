What is the phenotypic effect of inserting a Ds element into the maize C gene? How do Ds and Ac produce maize kernels that are mostly yellow with purple spots?
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a replication error escapes detection and correction, what kind of abnormality is most likely to exist at the site of the replication error?
What general mechanism do DNA polymerases use to check the accuracy of DNA replication and identify errors during replication?
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?
Identify two mechanisms that can correct the kind of abnormality resulting from the circumstances identified in part (c).
If the kind of abnormality identified in part (c) is not corrected before the next DNA replication cycle, what kind of mutation occurs?
DNA mismatch repair can accurately distinguish between the template strand and the newly replicated strand of a DNA duplex. What characteristic of DNA strands is used to make this distinction?