Chapter 11, Problem 13e

Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If the kind of abnormality identified in part (c) is not corrected before the next DNA replication cycle, what kind of mutation occurs?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase in replication: DNA polymerase is responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand. It has proofreading activity to correct errors during replication.
Recognize the abnormality mentioned in part (c): This likely refers to a mismatch or error in the DNA sequence that DNA polymerase failed to correct during replication.
Consider the consequences of uncorrected errors: If the mismatch is not repaired before the next replication cycle, the error becomes permanent in the DNA sequence, leading to a mutation.
Identify the type of mutation: The mutation depends on the nature of the mismatch. For example, if an incorrect base is incorporated and not corrected, it can result in a point mutation, such as a transition (purine to purine or pyrimidine to pyrimidine) or transversion (purine to pyrimidine or vice versa).
Understand the implications: Mutations can alter the genetic code, potentially affecting protein function or regulation. Some mutations may be silent, while others can lead to significant phenotypic changes or diseases.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polymerase Function

DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand during DNA replication. Its accuracy is crucial for maintaining genetic fidelity, as it also possesses proofreading abilities to correct errors that occur during nucleotide incorporation.
Types of Mutations

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can occur due to errors in replication, environmental factors, or spontaneous changes. They can be classified into several types, including point mutations (single nucleotide changes), insertions, deletions, and larger chromosomal alterations, each with different implications for gene function and organismal traits.
Consequences of Uncorrected Errors

If abnormalities in DNA replication are not corrected, they can lead to permanent mutations in the DNA sequence. These mutations can affect gene expression and protein function, potentially resulting in diseases, developmental issues, or increased susceptibility to certain conditions, depending on the nature and location of the mutation.
