Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a replication error escapes detection and correction, what kind of abnormality is most likely to exist at the site of the replication error?
If a replication error escapes detection and correction, what kind of abnormality is most likely to exist at the site of the replication error?
Identify two mechanisms that can correct the kind of abnormality resulting from the circumstances identified in part (c).
If the kind of abnormality identified in part (c) is not corrected before the next DNA replication cycle, what kind of mutation occurs?
Several types of mutation are identified and described. These include (1) promoter mutation, (2) splice site mutation, (3) missense mutation, (4) frameshift mutation, and 5) nonsense mutation. Match the following mutation descriptions with the type(s) of mutations listed above. More than one mutation type might match a description.
A mutation that changes several amino acids in a protein and results in a protein that is shorter than the wild-type product.
A mutation that produces about 5% of the wild-type amount of an mRNA.
A mutation that produces a mutant protein that differs from the wild-type protein at one amino acid position.