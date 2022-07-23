Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
What general mechanism do DNA polymerases use to check the accuracy of DNA replication and identify errors during replication?
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?
If a replication error escapes detection and correction, what kind of abnormality is most likely to exist at the site of the replication error?
If the kind of abnormality identified in part (c) is not corrected before the next DNA replication cycle, what kind of mutation occurs?
DNA mismatch repair can accurately distinguish between the template strand and the newly replicated strand of a DNA duplex. What characteristic of DNA strands is used to make this distinction?
Several types of mutation are identified and described. These include (1) promoter mutation, (2) splice site mutation, (3) missense mutation, (4) frameshift mutation, and 5) nonsense mutation. Match the following mutation descriptions with the type(s) of mutations listed above. More than one mutation type might match a description.
A mutation that changes several amino acids in a protein and results in a protein that is shorter than the wild-type product.