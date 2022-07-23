Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Chapter 11, Problem 33d

In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.
Suppose the compound being tested was proflavin instead of EMS. Would this change the Ames test results? Explain why or why not.

Understand the Ames test: The Ames test is used to assess the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds. It employs strains of bacteria (e.g., Salmonella) that carry specific mutations, making them unable to synthesize histidine. If a compound induces mutations that reverse this defect (reversions), the bacteria can grow on a histidine-free medium, indicating mutagenicity.
Identify the mutations in the strains: Strain A has a base-substitution mutation, while Strain B has a frameshift mutation. These mutations are different types of genetic alterations, and the mutagen being tested may target one type more effectively than the other.
Analyze the mutagenic mechanism of EMS: Ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) is an alkylating agent that primarily induces base-substitution mutations by adding alkyl groups to DNA bases, leading to mispairing during replication. Therefore, EMS is more likely to cause reversions in Strain A (base-substitution mutation).
Consider the mutagenic mechanism of proflavin: Proflavin is an intercalating agent that inserts itself between DNA bases, causing distortions in the DNA helix. This often leads to frameshift mutations (insertions or deletions of nucleotides). As a result, proflavin is more likely to cause reversions in Strain B (frameshift mutation).
Conclude the impact of using proflavin instead of EMS: If proflavin were used instead of EMS, the Ames test results would likely change. Specifically, Strain B (frameshift mutation) would show more revertant colonies due to proflavin's mechanism of action, while Strain A (base-substitution mutation) would show fewer revertant colonies compared to when EMS is used.

Ames Test

The Ames test is a widely used method for assessing the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds. It utilizes specific strains of bacteria, typically Salmonella, that are sensitive to mutations. By exposing these strains to a test compound and observing the rate of mutation, researchers can infer whether the compound is likely to cause genetic damage in living organisms.
Induced Mutations

Types of Mutations

Mutations can be classified into various types, including base-substitution mutations and frameshift mutations. A base-substitution mutation involves the replacement of one nucleotide with another, potentially altering a single amino acid in a protein. In contrast, a frameshift mutation results from the insertion or deletion of nucleotides, which shifts the reading frame of the genetic code, often leading to a completely different and nonfunctional protein.
Mutations and Phenotypes

Mutagenicity of Compounds

Mutagenicity refers to the ability of a substance to induce mutations in the DNA of organisms. Different compounds can exhibit varying levels of mutagenicity depending on their chemical structure and the types of mutations they cause. For instance, proflavin is known to cause frameshift mutations, while ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) primarily induces base-substitution mutations, which can significantly influence the outcomes of mutagenicity tests like the Ames test.
