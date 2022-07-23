Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 6c
Chapter 11, Problem 6c

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
Identify and describe two DNA repair mechanisms that remove UV-induced DNA lesions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that UV radiation can cause DNA damage, such as the formation of pyrimidine dimers (e.g., thymine dimers), which distort the DNA structure and interfere with replication and transcription.
Learn about the first DNA repair mechanism: nucleotide excision repair (NER). This process involves the recognition of the distorted DNA helix, excision of the damaged segment, and synthesis of a new DNA strand using the undamaged strand as a template. The key steps include: (1) damage recognition by proteins, (2) excision of a short single-stranded DNA segment containing the lesion, (3) DNA polymerase filling the gap, and (4) DNA ligase sealing the nick.
Explore the second DNA repair mechanism: photoreactivation. This is a direct repair process where the enzyme photolyase binds to UV-induced pyrimidine dimers and uses energy from visible light to break the covalent bonds between the dimerized bases, restoring the original DNA structure.
Compare the two mechanisms: NER is a general repair pathway that can fix a wide range of bulky DNA lesions, while photoreactivation is specific to UV-induced pyrimidine dimers and requires light activation.
Consider the biological significance: These repair mechanisms are crucial for maintaining genomic integrity and preventing mutations that could lead to diseases such as cancer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

UV-Induced DNA Lesions

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation can cause specific types of DNA damage, primarily forming pyrimidine dimers, such as thymine dimers. These lesions distort the DNA structure, leading to replication errors and potential mutations if not repaired. Understanding the nature of these lesions is crucial for comprehending how cells respond to UV damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations

Nucleotide Excision Repair (NER)

Nucleotide Excision Repair (NER) is a critical DNA repair mechanism that recognizes and removes bulky DNA lesions, including those caused by UV radiation. The process involves the excision of a short single-stranded DNA segment containing the damage, followed by DNA synthesis to fill the gap. NER is essential for maintaining genomic stability and preventing mutations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Repair Pathways

Photoreactivation

Photoreactivation is a light-dependent DNA repair mechanism that directly reverses UV-induced pyrimidine dimers. This process involves the enzyme photolyase, which binds to the dimer and, upon absorbing blue light, cleaves the bond between the pyrimidines, restoring the DNA to its original state. This repair pathway is particularly effective in organisms exposed to sunlight.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

UV irradiation causes damage to bacterial DNA. What kind of damage is frequently caused and how does photolyase repair the damage?

785
views
Textbook Question

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.

What kind of DNA lesion does UV energy cause?

909
views
Textbook Question

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.

How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?

788
views
Textbook Question

Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by

Chemical mutagens? Give two examples.

381
views
Textbook Question

Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by

Radiation energy? Give two examples.

429
views
Textbook Question

The effect of base-pair substitution mutations on protein function varies widely from no detectable effect to the complete loss of protein function (null allele). Why do the functional consequences of base-pair substitution vary so widely?

605
views