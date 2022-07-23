UV irradiation causes damage to bacterial DNA. What kind of damage is frequently caused and how does photolyase repair the damage?
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
Identify and describe two DNA repair mechanisms that remove UV-induced DNA lesions.
Key Concepts
UV-Induced DNA Lesions
Nucleotide Excision Repair (NER)
Photoreactivation
What kind of DNA lesion does UV energy cause?
How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?
Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by
Chemical mutagens? Give two examples.
Radiation energy? Give two examples.
The effect of base-pair substitution mutations on protein function varies widely from no detectable effect to the complete loss of protein function (null allele). Why do the functional consequences of base-pair substitution vary so widely?