Learn about the first DNA repair mechanism: nucleotide excision repair (NER). This process involves the recognition of the distorted DNA helix, excision of the damaged segment, and synthesis of a new DNA strand using the undamaged strand as a template. The key steps include: (1) damage recognition by proteins, (2) excision of a short single-stranded DNA segment containing the lesion, (3) DNA polymerase filling the gap, and (4) DNA ligase sealing the nick.