Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 6a
Chapter 11, Problem 6a

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
What kind of DNA lesion does UV energy cause?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a type of electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths shorter than visible light, and it has enough energy to interact with DNA molecules.
Learn that UV radiation primarily causes the formation of pyrimidine dimers, which are covalent bonds between adjacent pyrimidine bases (thymine or cytosine) on the same DNA strand.
Recognize that the most common type of pyrimidine dimer is the thymine dimer, where two adjacent thymine bases become covalently linked due to UV exposure.
Understand that these pyrimidine dimers distort the DNA structure, interfering with replication and transcription processes, which can lead to mutations if not repaired.
Explore the DNA repair mechanisms, such as nucleotide excision repair (NER), which cells use to detect and remove pyrimidine dimers, restoring the DNA to its original state.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Lesions

DNA lesions are structural alterations in the DNA molecule that can disrupt its normal function. These lesions can arise from various sources, including environmental factors like UV radiation, which can cause specific types of damage. Understanding DNA lesions is crucial for studying mutagenesis and the mechanisms of DNA repair.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading

Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a form of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the sun and artificial sources. It is known to cause damage to DNA by inducing the formation of pyrimidine dimers, primarily thymine dimers, which can lead to mutations if not repaired. This type of radiation is a significant factor in skin cancer and other genetic disorders.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations

DNA Repair Mechanisms

DNA repair mechanisms are cellular processes that correct damage to the DNA structure. These mechanisms are essential for maintaining genomic stability and preventing mutations. In the case of UV-induced lesions, nucleotide excision repair is a primary pathway that removes damaged sections of DNA and synthesizes new, correct sequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Repair Pathways
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a transition mutation and a transversion mutation?

1141
views
Textbook Question

What are the differences between a synonymous mutation, a missense mutation, and a nonsense mutation?

914
views
Textbook Question

UV irradiation causes damage to bacterial DNA. What kind of damage is frequently caused and how does photolyase repair the damage?

785
views
Textbook Question

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.

How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?

788
views
Textbook Question

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.

Identify and describe two DNA repair mechanisms that remove UV-induced DNA lesions.

627
views
Textbook Question

Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by

Chemical mutagens? Give two examples.

381
views