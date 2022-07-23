Textbook Question
What is the difference between a transition mutation and a transversion mutation?
What are the differences between a synonymous mutation, a missense mutation, and a nonsense mutation?
UV irradiation causes damage to bacterial DNA. What kind of damage is frequently caused and how does photolyase repair the damage?
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?
Identify and describe two DNA repair mechanisms that remove UV-induced DNA lesions.
Researchers interested in studying mutation and mutation repair often induce mutations with various agents. What kinds of gene mutations are induced by
Chemical mutagens? Give two examples.