Nitrous acid and 5-bromodeoxyuracil (BrdU) alter DNA by different mechanisms. What type of mutation does each compound produce?
What is the difference between a transition mutation and a transversion mutation?
What are the differences between a synonymous mutation, a missense mutation, and a nonsense mutation?
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
What kind of DNA lesion does UV energy cause?
How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?
How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
Identify and describe two DNA repair mechanisms that remove UV-induced DNA lesions.