Identify two general ways chemical mutagens can alter DNA. Give examples of these two mechanisms.
Nitrous acid and 5-bromodeoxyuracil (BrdU) alter DNA by different mechanisms. What type of mutation does each compound produce?
What is the difference between a transition mutation and a transversion mutation?
UV irradiation causes damage to bacterial DNA. What kind of damage is frequently caused and how does photolyase repair the damage?
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is mutagenic.
What kind of DNA lesion does UV energy cause?
How do UV-induced DNA lesions lead to mutation?