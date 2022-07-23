Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Chapter 11, Problem 4

What are the differences between a synonymous mutation, a missense mutation, and a nonsense mutation?

Understand that mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can affect protein synthesis.
A synonymous mutation is a change in the DNA sequence that does not alter the amino acid sequence of the protein. This occurs because of the redundancy in the genetic code, where multiple codons can code for the same amino acid.
A missense mutation is a change in the DNA sequence that results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein. This can affect the protein's function, depending on the role of the altered amino acid.
A nonsense mutation is a change in the DNA sequence that converts a codon encoding an amino acid into a stop codon. This results in premature termination of protein synthesis, often leading to a nonfunctional protein.
Consider the impact of each type of mutation on protein function: synonymous mutations typically have no effect, missense mutations can have varying effects, and nonsense mutations often lead to loss of function.

Synonymous Mutation

A synonymous mutation is a change in the DNA sequence that does not alter the amino acid sequence of the resulting protein. This occurs because multiple codons can code for the same amino acid due to the redundancy in the genetic code. As a result, synonymous mutations are often considered neutral, as they do not affect the protein's function.
Missense Mutation

A missense mutation is a type of point mutation where a single nucleotide change results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein. This can potentially alter the protein's function, depending on the role of the affected amino acid in the protein's structure or activity. Missense mutations can be classified as benign, harmful, or beneficial based on their effects on the organism.
Nonsense Mutation

A nonsense mutation is a mutation that converts a codon encoding an amino acid into a stop codon, leading to premature termination of protein synthesis. This results in a truncated protein that is often nonfunctional. Nonsense mutations can have severe consequences for cellular function and are typically associated with genetic disorders.
