Suppose each of the genotypes you listed in parts (a) and (b) of Problem 19 are placed in a partial diploid genotype along with a chromosome that has a fully wild-type lac operon.
Which partial diploids will be able to grow on a lactose medium?
Four independent lac⁻ mutants (mutants A to D) are isolated in haploid strains of E. coli. The strains have the following phenotypic characteristics:
Mutant A is lac⁻, but transcription1 of operon genes is induced by lactose.
Mutant B is lac⁻ and has uninducible2 transcription of operon genes.
Mutant C is lac⁺ and has constitutive3 transcription of operon genes.
Mutant D is lac⁺ and has constitutive3 transcription of operon genes.
A microbiologist develops donor and recipient varieties of each mutant strain and crosses them with the results shown below. The table indicates whether inducible, constitutive, or noninducible transcription occurs, along with lac+ and lac⁻ growth habit for each partial diploid. Assume each strain has a single mutation.
Use this information to identify which lac operon gene is mutated in each strain.
Suppose the lac operon partial diploid cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺/ cap⁺ I⁻ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻ is grown.
Will this partial diploid strain grow on a lactose medium?
Explain how genetic complementation contributes to the growth habit of this strain.
What is a riboswitch? Describe the riboswitch mechanism that regulates transcription of the thi operon in B. subtilus. What parallels can you see between this mechanism and the regulation of transcription of the trp operon in E. coli?
A repressible operon system, like the trp operon, contains three genes, G, Z, and W. Operon genes are synthesized when the end product of the operon synthesis pathway is absent, but there is no synthesis when the end product is present. One of these genes is an operator, one is a regulatory protein, and the other is a structural enzyme involved in synthesis of the end product. In the table below, '+' indicates that the enzyme is synthesized by the operon and '−' means that no enzyme synthesis occurs. Use this information to determine which gene corresponds to each operon function.