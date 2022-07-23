Impact of Mutations on Transcription Regulation

Mutations in the DNA sequence of the trp operon can disrupt the formation of stem-loop structures, thereby affecting the attenuation process. Depending on the location and nature of the mutation, the ability of the mRNA to form the necessary structures will change, influencing whether transcription is terminated or allowed to proceed. This can lead to altered levels of tryptophan synthesis in response to varying tryptophan concentrations.